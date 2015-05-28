Jenna Bush Hager Could Be Getting a New Talk Show
The former First Daughter is being considered for a possible new talk show on NBC
Jenna Bush Hager is being considered for a new multi-host talk show on NBC.
The Today show special correspondent has already been tested for the possible new show, sources tell PEOPLE.
But Bush fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet. The sources stress that tests are common in the industry and not necessarily a sign that the former First Daughter is going anywhere.
“Jenna couldn’t be happier at the Today show and the Today show couldn’t be happier with Jenna,” an NBC News source close to Bush, 33, tells PEOPLE.
RELATED VIDEO: Scandal Star Guillermo Diaz Supports Hillary Clinton for President
Although multiple reports claim Bush, who is currently pregnant with her second child, is in the running for a new show that would replace The Meredith Vieira Show, a network source tells PEOPLE, “This has nothing to do with The Meredith Vieira Show. Test shows are a common practice in the industry.”