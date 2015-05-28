The former First Daughter is being considered for a possible new talk show on NBC

Jenna Bush Hager Could Be Getting a New Talk Show

Jenna Bush Hager is being considered for a new multi-host talk show on NBC.

The Today show special correspondent has already been tested for the possible new show, sources tell PEOPLE.

But Bush fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet. The sources stress that tests are common in the industry and not necessarily a sign that the former First Daughter is going anywhere.

“Jenna couldn’t be happier at the Today show and the Today show couldn’t be happier with Jenna,” an NBC News source close to Bush, 33, tells PEOPLE.

