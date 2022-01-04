Jenna Bush Hager Surprises Savannah Guthrie with Private Andrea Bocelli Show for Her 50th Birthday

The special birthday surprise was shared with Today's viewers on Tuesday, eight days after Guthrie's 50th birthday

Only a best friend knows what you truly want for your birthday.

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie, who are on-air coworkers and best friends in real life, recently got to share a special moment together when Bush Hager, 40, gave Guthrie the birthday surprise of a lifetime.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In order to celebrate Guthrie's 50th birthday, which was on Dec. 27, Bush Hager secretly booked opera singer Andrea Bocelli for a private Madison Square Garden concert.

The segment was featured on Tuesday's episode of Today.

During the intimate musical performance, Bocelli and his 9-year-old daughter, Virginia, sang a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" to an empty stadium with Bush Hager and Guthrie sitting front and center.

Ahead of the moment, Bush Hager revealed how her inspiration for the surprise came from one of the most memorable events in Guthrie's life.

"If you know Savannah, you know how much her faith means to her," Bush Hager said in a video. "Her trip to the Holy Land, one of her most treasured experiences."

"The fact that Andrea Bocelli adapted this very famous song that I know Savannah loves, to grapple with the power of faith, is something that I think is going to move Savannah in so, so many ways," Bush Hager continued. "I think there'll be tears. I think Savannah will cry."

Her suspicions ended up coming to fruition, as Guthrie listened to the song with tears in her eyes.

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie Says Today Costar and Neighbor Jenna Bush Hager Is 'One of My Closest Friends'

Recalling Guthrie's reaction, co-host Hoda Kotb noted: "I've seen your face do a lot of different things but when that blindfold came off, I don't think I've ever seen that look before."

At the end of the performance, Guthrie thanked Bocelli and her dear friend, calling the surprise "the honor of my life."

It wasn't an easy surprise to pull off, either.

Bush Hager lightheartedly noted all of Guthrie's accomplishments and experiences in the video, including Today and beyond, and explained, "Finding the ultimate birthday gift was a challenge, especially when your friend has already done everything."

"I want Savannah to know that in 50 years, she's done so much," she continued. "She's brought so many people happiness and that she is so special. I just want her to feel all of the power of who she is, and to feel loved. Because she is."

Though her December birthday has passed, Guthrie said on Tuesday's live show that Bush Hager's surprise will be one that she remembers forever.

"I still kind of can't believe it," Guthrie shared. "It was magical."