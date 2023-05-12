Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Tribute to Husband Henry on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love Him. A Lot'

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager, are still very much in love!

The Today with Hoda and Jenna host, 41, shared a sentimental tribute to her husband in an Instagram post on Wednesday commemorating the pair's 15th anniversary.

Bush Hager posted a carousel of photos from their wedding day and other special moments since tying the knot.

The sweet set of images showed Bush Hager kissing her husband at their nuptials, and a happy shot of the couple posing with bright smiles after they said, "I Do." Various other pictures included the couple taking a selfie on a boat and cutting their wedding cake, as well as Bush Hager resting her head on her husband's shoulder on a New York City subway.

Jenna Bush Hager Instagram

"15 years with HH's hand in mine. I love him. A lot. ❤️❤️," Bush Hager captioned the post.

The couple and their three kids, daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3 recently took a family trip to Universal, which Bush Hager documented on Instagram.

She snapped cute shots of her kids having fun with family friends on the vacation. The group also took a fun selfie in front of the iconic Universal Studios globe.

Another picture showed Bush Hager and Poppy wearing matching hats for the trip that read "Hagers & Pepes Universal 2023." The mom of three also made sure to get an adorable selfie with her youngest.

"LOVE is UNIVERSAL❤️," Bush Hager captioned her post.

In Feb. Bush Hager's revealed on Today that she once gave her husband an ultimatum to marry her a few years after they started dating.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

"I had kind of — in a dramatic fashion that you may or may not recognize — said, 'Listen, if you don't want me to move to Latin America, we need to get engaged,'" she said, admitting, "It was kind of like a manipulative ultimatum," she explained.

However, Bush Hager said he wasn't keen on the idea, and outright told her, "I'm not going to ask you to marry me." But she began to think he'd changed his mind when they went out on a date around Valentine's Day to a fancy restaurant called Asia Nora.

"They brought two glasses of champagne at the end of the meal and tied around one was the fortune which they got wrong. It was supposed to say something like, 'Go and when you come back, I'll be here.' But all it said was, 'Don't go.' With champagne," she said.

"And Henry is not a champagne fella, so I was like, YES! I WILL MARRY YOU!'" she continued. "And his face dropped. He could have cried."

Henry eventually proposed years later, and the two wed in a private 2008 ceremony at former President Bush's secluded 1,600-acre Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas.

Days after revealing the story behind her hilarious marriage ultimatum, Bush Hager's love was tested ahead of Valentine's Day, as she was fit with an EEG cap, a test that monitors and measures electrical activity in the brain. She was showed pictures of Harry Styles, Tom Brady and even her cat Hollywood Hager, but her brain waves responded the most strongly to her husband, who even showed up to send her a message.

"Jenna, I understand you just finished a love study and that I came out on top," he said in the message. "You do actually love me, (and) I love you," adding that "it's hard to believe" he came out on top.