Jenna Bush Hager Sends Her 'Love' to Hoda Kotb as 'Today' Co-Host Deals with 'Family Health Matter'

Hoda Kotb has been off-air since Feb. 17 and her absence was explained on Wednesday's episode of Today

By
Published on March 1, 2023 04:01 PM
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday June 8, 2022
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jenna Bush Hager showed support for her Today co-host on Wednesday morning's broadcast.

After the morning talk show confirmed Hoda Kotb was out of office due to a family health concern, Bush Hager, 41, sent a sweet message to her costar on-air.

"Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda," Bush Hager said during the 10 a.m. hour of Today. "And we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is okay. She's just got a family health matter that she's been dealing with."

The anchor continued, "We adore her, we're sending our love to her, and she's going to be back, right here, very, very soon."

Geist added: "Can't wait to see her back here. We love you very much, Hoda."

TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, November 14, 2022
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Kotb's last live broadcast on Today was Feb. 17. She did appear in one additional segment on Feb. 20, which was pre-recorded. There's no word on when Kotb, 58, will return to the morning show.

The This Just Speaks to Me author isn't the only Today anchor who is currently taking some time off. On Tuesday, Savannah Guthrie stepped out mid-episode after testing positive for COVID.

Craig Melvin clarified both absences during the early hours of Wednesday morning's show.

"We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she's home after a positive COVID test yesterday," he said. "We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery."

"And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."

"We love you both," Today weatherman Al Roker added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Today airs weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. on NBC.

Related Articles
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Friday, January 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Hoda Kotb's Absence from 'Today' Explained: She's 'Dealing' with a 'Family Health Matter'
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Leaves' Today' Early After Testing Positive for COVID on Air
TODAY -- Pictured: Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, February 13, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Jenna Bush Hager Nearly Misses 'Today' Show After Train Delay — but Makes It Thanks to Coffee and Taylor Swift
Today show laundry segment
'Today' Hosts Spark Heated Debate on How Often to Wash Clothes with Strong Response from Craig Melvin 
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Says 'It's Funny' She's Not Envious of Those in Love — 'Even Though I'm Not in Love'
'Today' Show Honors Al Roker in 2022 Video Holiday Card Inspired by 'Love Actually'
The 'Today' Show Honors Al Roker in 2022 Video Holiday Card Inspired by 'Love Actually'
Jenna Bush Hager, hoda kotb
Jenna Bush Hager Is Packing 'Zero' Underwear as 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' Heads to Quebec City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker Returning to the 'Today' Show on Jan. 6 After Extended Absence Due to Health Issues
Savannah's daughter Vale explains what stocks are
Watch Savannah Guthrie's Daughter, 8, Explain the Stock Market in Impressive Clip: 'Nailed It'
Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'Lucky' to Work with 'Soul Sister' Hoda Kotb as They Celebrate 5 Years at 'Today'
Al Roker Surprised by Sweet Serenade from 'Today' Staffers as He Recovers at Home — Watch
Al Roker Surprised by Sweet Serenade from 'Today' Staffers as He Recovers at Home — Watch
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: (L-R) Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb attend the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time)
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Call Al Roker 'the Heartbeat' of 'Today' Ahead of His Return to Show
TODAY -- Pictured: Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Thursday, November 3, 2022
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and 'Today' Team Cheer as Al Roker Returns Home from Hospital
Al Roker attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Al Roker Misses First Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years as 'Today' Costars Send Him Their Love
l
Al Roker Gets Emotional on First Day Back at 'Today' Since Health Crisis: 'My Heart Is Bursting'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17: Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on February 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Al Roker Says He's Feeling 'Strong' as He Updates 'Today' on His Health in Virtual Visit