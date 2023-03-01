Jenna Bush Hager Sends Her 'Love' to Hoda Kotb as 'Today' Co-Host Deals with 'Family Health Matter'

Jenna Bush Hager showed support for her Today co-host on Wednesday morning's broadcast.

After the morning talk show confirmed Hoda Kotb was out of office due to a family health concern, Bush Hager, 41, sent a sweet message to her costar on-air.

"Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda," Bush Hager said during the 10 a.m. hour of Today. "And we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is okay. She's just got a family health matter that she's been dealing with."

The anchor continued, "We adore her, we're sending our love to her, and she's going to be back, right here, very, very soon."

Geist added: "Can't wait to see her back here. We love you very much, Hoda."

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Kotb's last live broadcast on Today was Feb. 17. She did appear in one additional segment on Feb. 20, which was pre-recorded. There's no word on when Kotb, 58, will return to the morning show.

The This Just Speaks to Me author isn't the only Today anchor who is currently taking some time off. On Tuesday, Savannah Guthrie stepped out mid-episode after testing positive for COVID.

Craig Melvin clarified both absences during the early hours of Wednesday morning's show.

"We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she's home after a positive COVID test yesterday," he said. "We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery."

"And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."

"We love you both," Today weatherman Al Roker added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Today airs weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. on NBC.