Today Host Jenna Bush Hager's Cutest Family Instagrams

Double Trouble
What a moment for then-new parents Laura and George W. Bush. This adorable throwback of Jenna and twin sister Barbara as newborns being cradled in their parents’ arms is also featured in their 2017 joint memoir, Sisters First.
Happy New Year!
“Happiest New Year—2019 is going to be good!! (PS: does the countdown still count at 8ish?),” Jenna captioned the super-fun family photo, joking about putting her girls down early.
An Ode to 'The Enforcer'
Jenna posted this precious moment of her grandparents Barbara and George Sr. on the day her grandmother, or “Gans” as Jenna so lovingly called her, died.
“I already miss this FORCE of a woman — the ‘enforcer’ because she was the glue that held our family together,” she captioned the post.
Sweet Selfies
The love that Jenna and Barbara shared for their grandfather shines through all of their heartwarming selfies together. George Sr. looks especially happy in this photo, sandwiched between his grown-up granddaughters.
Bursting With Love
The cute factor on this next selfie took it up a notch. The affectionate moment was sealed with a kiss as George Sr. grinned ear-to-ear.
Tween Twins
Christmas morning at the White House could not look any better than this amazing snapshot of the Bush sisters in 1991, wearing the cutest matching glasses. Jenna went for a bold fashion choice, sporting a multi-colored tie that matched her purple and green plaid pants.
Farewell, Sully
Jenna’s daughters Mila and Poppy appeared on Today to say goodbye to their great-grandfather’s service dog Sully in 2019 after the pup received a new assignment. The specially trained Labrador retriever helped the former president for six months before George Sr. died on Nov. 30, 2018.
Wedding Bliss
The whole family was captured beaming with happiness on the day Jenna said “I do” to her husband, Henry Hager, in Texas on May 10, 2008.
Halloween Huddle
This family went all-out on the spookiest day of the year.
“Happiest Halloween—from (good!) Sea witch, Ariel and their crew!” Jenna captioned this photo of her husband Henry and daughters Mila and Poppy crushing their 2018 sea-themed Halloween costumes.
Unconditional Love
When the former president fell and broke a bone in his neck in 2015, Jenna and Barbara stood by his side to give their grandfather lots of love. Their support seemed to have put George Sr. in great spirits, judging by the big thumbs up.
The Hagers Love KLG
Mila and Poppy surprised Kathie Lee Gifford and the Today audience when they got up from their seats in the audience to join their mom on stage.
Jenna posted this fond memory from 2018 on Gifford’s last day as a Today achor with the caption: “I adore @kathielgifford. My kids adore her. She’s taught me about humor, and steadfast faith, how to raise compassionate children…and how to eat Peanut Butter on a spoon. We love you KLG!”
Fall Fun
There’s no better way to celebrate the fall season than going to visit a pumpkin patch with your own little pumpkins. Mila, dressed in a fur vest, posed on Mommy’s lap as baby Poppy sat on a baby sling on Daddy.
Eclipse Watch Party
What an iconic moment. One great photographer caught four generations of the Bush family watching the 2017 solar eclipse. “Eclipsing with the fam!” Jenna wrote on Instagram.
For all of you worried parents out there concerned that Mila isn’t shown wearing protective glasses, Hager made sure to add the hastag: “#dontworrymilahadglasses!”
Flamingo Firsts
The oldest Hager daughter has a knack for choosing birthday themes. Big sister Mila, who was 3 at the time, chose flamingos to be the star of her little sister Poppy’s first birthday. The flamingo mask and pink fluffy flamingo head bands were such an adorable touch!
Family Forever
There’s no question how close this family is. Just by the sheer number of family selfies, you can feel the love from miles away.
“Same selfie, different year. Love to yours. Xx,” Jenna captioned this Instagram photo of the family taken on Christmas day back in 2017.
A Thankful Thanksgiving
Jenna posted a family Thanksgiving photo with a caption that expressed how thankful she felt with “great friends, a beautiful country and these precious gifts,” alluding to her two baby girls.
She ended the sweet caption with a quote from the late Mr. Rogers: “The real issue in life is not how many blessings we have, but what we do with our blessings.”
A Sweet Family Snap
In May, Bush Hager posted a family photo with the caption, “Sun setting on a wonderful week with these babes!”
April Showers Bring May Flowers
On Mother’s Day, Bush Hager posted a photo with her daughters, expressing her gratitude for them and for motherhood. “These two are my sunshine on a rainy day,” she began. “M and P thanks for teaching me what it means to be a mama!”
Happy Fourth of July!
Bush Hager’s daughters, Mila and Poppy, showed off their patriotic spirit on Independence Day with matching outfits and hair bows.
Welcoming the New Addition
Bush Hager and her husband Henry welcomed a baby boy into the world on Aug. 2, sharing the news on Instagram. The Today co-anchor wrote, “Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold “Hal” Hager! Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter. ❤️❤️👶🏼”
Baby's First Visitor!
Baby Hal’s first visitor was Jenna’s twin, Barbara Pierce Bush Coyne. Because she knows her sister so well, she came bearing gifts: Tacos!
Check Out Henry's Cape!
Bush Hager captioned her photos of Barbara’s visit, “Visitor number one: hours after babe’s birth, this one comes with donuts and tacos. #sistersfirst #tacosforthewin#noticehenry’scape.”
Baby Hal Meets His Grandparents
Jenna’s father, George W. Bush, posted a photo of the family with Hal captioned, “[Laura] and I are thrilled to welcome Henry Harold Hager to our family. We are happy for the proud parents, [Jenna] and Henry. And pleased that Mila and Poppy have a little brother to love. We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal.”
It's All in the Family
Soon, the entire family gathered to see Baby Hal — even if there was a tiny bit of tension.
“My dad was a little mad that the name wasn’t George but [was] just kidding,” said Bush Hager. “He said [Henry] was a cool name.”