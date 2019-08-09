Today Host Jenna Bush Hager's Cutest Family Instagrams

As Bush Hager welcomes a third child, Hal, into the tight knit clan, take a look inside the anchor's incredibly sweet family life — from childhood to motherhood
By Diane J. Cho and Andrea Wurzburger
August 09, 2019 04:05 PM

1 of 25

Double Trouble

Courtesy Bush Family

What a moment for then-new parents Laura and George W. Bush. This adorable throwback of Jenna and twin sister Barbara as newborns being cradled in their parents’ arms is also featured in their 2017 joint memoir, Sisters First.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Happy New Year!

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

“Happiest New Year—2019 is going to be good!! (PS: does the countdown still count at 8ish?),” Jenna captioned the super-fun family photo, joking about putting her girls down early.

3 of 25

An Ode to 'The Enforcer'

Jenna Bush Hager Instagram

Jenna posted this precious moment of her grandparents Barbara and George Sr. on the day her grandmother, or “Gans” as Jenna so lovingly called her, died. 

“I already miss this FORCE of a woman — the ‘enforcer’ because she was the glue that held our family together,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

Sweet Selfies

Jenna Hager/Instagram

The love that Jenna and Barbara shared for their grandfather shines through all of their heartwarming selfies together. George Sr. looks especially happy in this photo, sandwiched between his grown-up granddaughters.

Advertisement

5 of 25

Bursting With Love

Jenna Bush/Instagram

The cute factor on this next selfie took it up a notch. The affectionate moment was sealed with a kiss as George Sr. grinned ear-to-ear.

6 of 25

Tween Twins

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Christmas morning at the White House could not look any better than this amazing snapshot of the Bush sisters in 1991, wearing the cutest matching glasses. Jenna went for a bold fashion choice, sporting a multi-colored tie that matched her purple and green plaid pants.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

Farewell, Sully

Zach Pagano/NBC News’ TODAY

Jenna’s daughters Mila and Poppy appeared on Today to say goodbye to their great-grandfather’s service dog Sully in 2019 after the pup received a new assignment. The specially trained Labrador retriever helped the former president for six months before George Sr. died on Nov. 30, 2018.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

Wedding Bliss

Shealah Craighead/The White House/Getty

The whole family was captured beaming with happiness on the day Jenna said “I do” to her husband, Henry Hager, in Texas on May 10, 2008.

Advertisement

9 of 25

Halloween Huddle

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

This family went all-out on the spookiest day of the year. 

“Happiest Halloween—from (good!) Sea witch, Ariel and their crew!” Jenna captioned this photo of her husband Henry and daughters Mila and Poppy crushing their 2018 sea-themed Halloween costumes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

Unconditional Love

Jenna Bush/Instagram

When the former president fell and broke a bone in his neck in 2015, Jenna and Barbara stood by his side to give their grandfather lots of love. Their support seemed to have put George Sr. in great spirits, judging by the big thumbs up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

The Hagers Love KLG

TODAY

Mila and Poppy surprised Kathie Lee Gifford and the Today audience when they got up from their seats in the audience to join their mom on stage.

Jenna posted this fond memory from 2018 on Gifford’s last day as a Today achor with the caption: “I adore @kathielgifford. My kids adore her. She’s taught me about humor, and steadfast faith, how to raise compassionate children…and how to eat Peanut Butter on a spoon. We love you KLG!”

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

Fall Fun

Source: Jenna Bush/Instagram

There’s no better way to celebrate the fall season than going to visit a pumpkin patch with your own little pumpkins. Mila, dressed in a fur vest, posed on Mommy’s lap as baby Poppy sat on a baby sling on Daddy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

Eclipse Watch Party

Jenna Bush/Instagram

What an iconic moment. One great photographer caught four generations of the Bush family watching the 2017 solar eclipse. “Eclipsing with the fam!” Jenna wrote on Instagram.

For all of you worried parents out there concerned that Mila isn’t shown wearing protective glasses, Hager made sure to add the hastag: “#dontworrymilahadglasses!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

Flamingo Firsts

Jenna Bush/Instagram

The oldest Hager daughter has a knack for choosing birthday themes. Big sister Mila, who was 3 at the time, chose flamingos to be the star of her little sister Poppy’s first birthday. The flamingo mask and pink fluffy flamingo head bands were such an adorable touch!

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

Family Forever

Jenna Bush/Instagram

There’s no question how close this family is. Just by the sheer number of family selfies, you can feel the love from miles away.

“Same selfie, different year. Love to yours. Xx,” Jenna captioned this Instagram photo of the family taken on Christmas day back in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

A Thankful Thanksgiving

Jenna Bush/Instagram

Jenna posted a family Thanksgiving photo with a caption that expressed how thankful she felt with “great friends, a beautiful country and these precious gifts,” alluding to her two baby girls.

She ended the sweet caption with a quote from the late Mr. Rogers: “The real issue in life is not how many blessings we have, but what we do with our blessings.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

A Sweet Family Snap

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

In May, Bush Hager posted a family photo with the caption, “Sun setting on a wonderful week with these babes!” 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

April Showers Bring May Flowers

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

On Mother’s Day, Bush Hager posted a photo with her daughters, expressing her gratitude for them and for motherhood. “These two are my sunshine on a rainy day,” she began. “M and P thanks for teaching me what it means to be a mama!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

Happy Fourth of July! 

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Bush Hager’s daughters, Mila and Poppy, showed off their patriotic spirit on Independence Day with matching outfits and hair bows. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

Welcoming the New Addition

Jenna Bush Hager

Bush Hager and her husband Henry welcomed a baby boy into the world on Aug. 2, sharing the news on Instagram. The Today co-anchor wrote, “Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold “Hal” Hager! Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter. ❤️❤️👶🏼”

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

Baby's First Visitor! 

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Baby Hal’s first visitor was Jenna’s twin, Barbara Pierce Bush Coyne. Because she knows her sister so well, she came bearing gifts: Tacos!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

Check Out Henry's Cape! 

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Bush Hager captioned her photos of Barbara’s visit, “Visitor number one: hours after babe’s birth, this one comes with donuts and tacos. #sistersfirst #tacosforthewin#noticehenry’scape.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

Baby Hal Meets His Grandparents

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna’s father, George W. Bush, posted a photo of the family with Hal captioned, “[Laura] and I are thrilled to welcome Henry Harold Hager to our family. We are happy for the proud parents, [Jenna] and Henry. And pleased that Mila and Poppy have a little brother to love. We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

It's All in the Family

Jenna Bush Hager

Soon, the entire family gathered to see Baby Hal — even if there was a tiny bit of tension

“My dad was a little mad that the name wasn’t George but [was] just kidding,” said Bush Hager. “He said [Henry] was a cool name.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.