Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Gently Rib Savannah Guthrie for 'Spa Retreat' COVID Quarantine

Ahead of Mother's Day, Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time

Savannah Guthrie made the best out of a bad situation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the 70th Anniversary of NBC News' TODAY on Wednesday, Guthrie, 50, told PEOPLE exclusively she used her time in isolation as an opportunity to relax and reset.

"I know I have to say I was joking about it, but it is a Mother's Day curse and Mother's Day fantasy to be all by yourself. And what are you going to do?" she said at the event held at The Paley Center for Media in New York City. "I couldn't go anywhere. I couldn't see anyone. So, I had all these free products I accumulated over the years from the TODAY show. I decided to try them all."

She added, "Scalp oil, LED lighting masks. That was kind of scary. I looked like the Dark Lord Sith."

But Guthrie's colleagues Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb gently ribbed her for her "spa retreat" quarantine.

"Working when I had COVID as a mom, not ideal. Savannah had COVID by herself, upstate. That's ideal," said Bush Hager, 40. "Having COVID with a COVID husband and two COVID children, not great. But you know what? We have science and vaccines and boosters and I'm just grateful that none of us were that sick."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

If Bush Hager could "choose Savannah's path" to COVID quarantining, she "absolutely" would.

"She was like, this is a spa treatment where [for me], it didn't feel like a spa retreat," she joked. "I was cooking and taking care of two sick children and a sort of like, you know, man, sick husband, and myself."

For her part, Kotb noted Guthrie "looked so well rested when she came back."

Savannah Guthrie Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty

Guthrie — who is is both vaccinated and boosted — shared news of her second breakthrough coronavirus case in January. She got her initial dose while filming the TODAY show in April 2021.

"I'm so grateful I had such a very life bout with it," she also told PEOPLE Wednesday after recovering from her second case. "So, I ended up having five days to myself. I slept like 13 hours a night, I read books."

TODAY premiered on NBC in 1952 and has gone on to become one of the longest-running TV shows to air in U.S. broadcast history.