Jenna Bush Hager Defends Kim Kardashian's Criminal Justice Work After Today Interview

Kim Kardashian West has a fan in Jenna Bush Hager!

On Sunday, the Today show co-host and daughter of former United States President George W. Bush shared a photo of herself and the reality star after taping their interview for the popular NBC morning show.

Bush Hager raved about Kardashian West’s commitment to criminal justice reform and her dream of becoming a lawyer.

“Loved spending time with @kimkardashian for @todayshow chatting about Rodney Reed, what her dad would think of her work, and how her children have inspired this new passion,” she wrote. “Tune in tomorrow. PS: she was incredibly humble and effusively gave credit to all those who have worked on this for decades.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Achievements in Law: Everything the Star Has Accomplished So Far

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West with Jenna Bush Hager NBC News’ TODAY

“PPS: She’s using her voice for good and looks great,” Bush Hager added. “In the words of my grandma Barbara Bush: if you don’t have anything nice to say, find another insta page. Ha. I was so impressed by her work.”

Over the last few years, Kardashian West has made it a mission to pursue her passion in criminal justice reform: from helping release Alice Johnson, a non-violent drug offender, from a life sentence, to beginning a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

A recent case she advocated for was that of Rodney Reed, who has been on death row in Texas for more than two decades for a murder he maintains that he did not commit.

On Friday, Reed found out his execution had been suspended — and Kardashian West was there with him when he found out the news, telling Hager in a sneak peek of their interview that it was an “emotional” moment.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Was with Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed as He Was Granted a Stay of Execution

“It was emotional. It was extremely emotional and he said, ‘Praise Jesus,’ ” the mother of four recalled.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled on Friday to block Reed’s execution, which had been scheduled for November 20, according to the New York Times. His execution is now suspended indefinitely.

Hours before the ruling, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended that Governor Greg Abbott grant Reed a 120-day reprieve, according to the Times.

Kardashian West was just one of the many celebrity voices to stand up for Reed after his attorneys with the Innocence Project said they have new eyewitness evidence to be presented that would help prove his innocence. Experts that were called in 1998 when he was convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacy Stites have also recanted their testimony.

“Today, I had the honor of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration,” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a photo of Reed.

RELATED: Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna Call For Stay of Execution for Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed

The reality star added, “Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment. That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney’s case. We have seen Democrats and Republicans come together. We have seen grassroots activists and lawmakers link arms. We have heard people all around the globe speak up. And all because of a deep belief that every man or woman accused of a crime – especially one punishable by death – deserves the chance to have all available evidence considered.”

Bush Hager’s interview with Kardashian West will air on the Today show Nov. 18.