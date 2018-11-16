Jenna Bush Hager Makes Childhood Dream a Reality with Special Appearance in Broadway's Chicago

Jenna Bush Hager can now check Broadway off of her bucket list!

The Today Show co-host, 36, had the opportunity to join the cast of Broadway’s longest-running American musical, Chicago, for a one-night-only performance. The role came as part of a special for the morning show, where the correspondents got to live out their childhood dreams. And on Thursday, audiences were finally able to see Bush Hager’s Broadway debut.

It was a long time coming for the former first daughter, who revealed she’s been dreaming of starring on Broadway ever since she was young. “My mom would take me every year to try out for the role of baby Cosette in Les Mis,” she said. “I never made the cut — until now.”

She added, “This is my first time on the Broadway stage. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl in Dallas, Texas. I hope I have my lines down.”

Prior to the performance, the Today star carefully practiced her dance moves, recited her lines, got giddy when she received flowers from her husband Henry and saw her name in the show’s playbill.

“I feel like this is where I’m meant to be,” the mother of two said.

Finally, it was time to take her place on the stage. “Dreams do come true! And the truth is when dreams do come true, it’s a little scary,” she revealed ahead of the show’s start. “I’m nervous!”

Bush Hager — who looked stunning in a black lace top, corset, Spanx, and thigh high boots — then effortlessly delivered the sultry opening introduction.

Though she admitted that the costume “took some getting used to” and was the “most demure” of the choices, she looked super comfortable on stage, and later returned to dance with another actor during the “Razzle Dazzle” number.

It wasn’t long before curtain call came, and Bush Hager was presented with a giant bouquet of roses wrapped in a red ribbon. The crowd cheered loudly for the Today host, who even had her own solo bow at the end of the show.

“Just like that, I was razzle-dazzled by Broadway,” she said. “Even better than in my dreams.”

Bush Hager previously opened up about her acting experience to Megyn Kelly while appearing on her show in October.

Again, the former first daughter recalled in detail how, as a kid, she auditioned multiple times to play the part of young Cosette in the musical version of Les Misérables. (The adult version of the character was played by Amanda Seyfried in the 2012 movie.)

"Y'all, my mom would drive me every year to try out for baby Cosette," she recalled to Kelly and the audience. "And every year, they'd be like, 'No. Not this well-fed, tan Texan who can't sing, can't dance.'" Bush Hager also revealed that the black lingerie she was singing and dancing around in on stage definitely got her husband's attention.

“He asked [if we could keep it] and they said no,” she laughed before concluding, “Living out your dreams, turns out, is scary and also so fun.”