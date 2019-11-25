Happy Birthday, Bush Sisters! Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush's Best Throwback Photos

The twin sisters are 38 years old today! Check our some of their sweetest throwbacks through the years
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 25, 2019 11:56 AM

Sisters Who Nap Together 

Courtesy Bush Family

Happy Birthday, Jenna and Barbara! The Bush twins were born on Nov. 25, 1981, to former president George W. Bush and former FLOTUS, Laura Bush. 

Two Peas in a Pod

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Whether they’re sleeping or wide awake, they’re always there for each other. 

Racing Around 

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

The pair even wrote a book together, Sisters First, which details all of their adventures as twins. They then turned that best-selling memoir into a children’s book

Seeing Double 

Courtesy Bush Family

If you don’t dress your twins in matching outfits, do you even have twins? 

Bedtime Story 

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Looking cozy with their mom, Laura. 

Say Cheese! 

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna wrote of her sister, “She’s always made me feel more courageous. And funny. No one laughs at my jokes like she does.”

Christmas with Family 

Susan Biddle/White House/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

The girls flank their grandpa, George H.W. Bush, listening as he reads his grandchildren a story. 

Dinner at the White House

George Bush Presidential Library

Imagine just casually being scolded to eat your broccoli in the White House dining room. 

Sunday Best 

Doug Mills/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The girls in 1990, pictured here outside St. Ann’s Episcopal Church on in Kennebunkport, Maine, with their grandpa. 

Gone Fishin' 

George Bush Presidential Library

What’s that saying? You can teach the Bush Twins how to fish …

Christmas with the Grandparents

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Good to know that we all went through an awkward stage! 

All-American Girls 

George Bush Presidential Library/Getty

What better outfits for the First Kids of the United States?

Down by the Sea 

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Barbara and Jenna pose for a photo by the sea with their mom.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

The girls attend a Texas Rangers baseball game with their dad. 

