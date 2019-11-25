Happy Birthday, Bush Sisters! Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush's Best Throwback Photos

Sisters Who Nap Together
Happy Birthday, Jenna and Barbara! The Bush twins were born on Nov. 25, 1981, to former president George W. Bush and former FLOTUS, Laura Bush.
Two Peas in a Pod
Whether they’re sleeping or wide awake, they’re always there for each other.
Racing Around
The pair even wrote a book together, Sisters First, which details all of their adventures as twins. They then turned that best-selling memoir into a children’s book!
Seeing Double
If you don’t dress your twins in matching outfits, do you even have twins?
Bedtime Story
Looking cozy with their mom, Laura.
Say Cheese!
Jenna wrote of her sister, “She’s always made me feel more courageous. And funny. No one laughs at my jokes like she does.”
Christmas with Family
The girls flank their grandpa, George H.W. Bush, listening as he reads his grandchildren a story.
Dinner at the White House
Imagine just casually being scolded to eat your broccoli in the White House dining room.
Sunday Best
The girls in 1990, pictured here outside St. Ann’s Episcopal Church on in Kennebunkport, Maine, with their grandpa.
Gone Fishin'
What’s that saying? You can teach the Bush Twins how to fish …
Christmas with the Grandparents
Good to know that we all went through an awkward stage!
All-American Girls
What better outfits for the First Kids of the United States?
Down by the Sea
Barbara and Jenna pose for a photo by the sea with their mom.
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
The girls attend a Texas Rangers baseball game with their dad.