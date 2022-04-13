Jenna Bush Hager Absent from Today After Contracting COVID-19: 'She's Doing Great'
Jenna Bush Hager is on the mend after contracting COVID-19.
Hoda Kotb revealed her Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host tested positive for the coronavirus and was subsequently absent from Wednesday's taping of the news program.
"We should point out, by the way, Jenna's not here. Jenna got COVID," Kotb, 57, said. "She's doing great."
While she didn't reveal names, Kotb said other members of Hager's household also contracted the viral respiratory illness. Hager shares daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, and Poppy Louise, 6, and son Hal, 2, with husband Henry Hager.
"Her whole family has it. You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then 5 days later, everything's going to be just fine," Kotb said. "I talked to her on the phone, she's great, she's feeling good."
Hager, 40, hasn't commented on her COVID diagnosis herself, or on her family's current health. She has been active on Instagram, though, promoting her children's book, "The Superpower Sisterhood," which she co-authored with sister Barbara Pierce Bush.
Hager is expected to appear for an in-person book tour starting next Wednesday, April 20, in Red Bank, New Jersey.
This isn't the first time one of the Today Show hosts had to quarantine due to COVID. Kotb had a positive diagnosis herself in January, and Hager filled viewers in on her health. "Like so many others, she tested positive for COVID. I texted with her this morning. She's doing totally fine, and she'll be back here pretty soon," she said.
Last week, Hager and Kotb celebrated three years as Today co-hosts. In a joint tweet on their show's account, the pair thanked viewers for their support. "Today marks 3️⃣ whole years since we started Hoda and Jenna," they wrote. "We are so grateful for all of the laughs, fun and inspiring conversations. Thank YOU for following along and supporting us, too."