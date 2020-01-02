OITNB Creator Jenji Kohan Speaks Out After Son's Tragic Death: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'

Image zoom Charlie Noxon Jenji Kohan/Instagram

Orange Is the New Black and Weeds creator Jenji Kohan is speaking out about the death of her 20-year-old son Charlie Noxon in a Utah skiing accident Tuesday.

“Our hearts are shattered,” Kohan and Charlie’s father, journalist Christoper Noxon, told TMZ. “The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out. The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy.”

According to TMZ, Charlie crashed into a sign while skiing down an intermediate level trail. He was reportedly wearing a helmet and was skiing alone.

Charlie was taken by helicopter to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, TMZ and The New York Daily News previously reported. He was visiting Park City for the holiday with his father and two siblings.



PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that a 20-year-old man from outside Los Angeles was killed on New Year’s Eve while at the Park City Mountain Resort.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said authorities are involved in the accidental death investigation.

A statement from Park City Mountain said “a serious incident” took place “on the mountain” on Dec. 31, “involving a 20-year-old male from Sherman Oaks, CA.” It did not identify the man.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Mike Goar, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer.

Charlie appeared in an episode of Weeds in 2008, according to IMDB.

Kohan and Noxon, the brother of TV writer Marti Noxon, divorced in 2018 after 21 years of marriage.