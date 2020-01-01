Orange Is the New Black Creator's Son, 20, Dies in Skiing Accident on New Year's Eve: Reports

Image zoom Charlie Noxon Jenji Kohan/Instagram

The 20-year-old son of Orange Is the New Black and Weeds creator Jenji Kohan died Tuesday in a skiing accident in Utah, according to TMZ and The New York Daily News.

Charlie Noxon was in Park City for the holiday with his father, journalist Christopher Noxon, and two siblings, TMZ reported.

TMZ and the Daily News reported that Charlie fell. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital but pronounced dead, according to TMZ.

The Park Record reported the accident occurred on an intermediate ski trail.

PEOPLE confirms that a 20-year-old man from outside Los Angeles was killed on New Year’s Eve while at the Park City Mountain Resort.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright says authorities are involved in the accidental death investigation.

A statement from Park City Mountain said “a serious incident” took place “on the mountain” on Dec. 31, “involving a 20-year-old male from Sherman Oaks, CA.” It did not identify the man.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Mike Goar, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer.

Charlie appeared in an episode of Weeds in 2008, according to IMDB.

Kohan and Noxon, the brother of TV writer Marti Noxon, divorced in 2018 after 21 years of marriage.