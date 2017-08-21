Jenelle Evans having a blast as her wedding to David Eason approaches

Jenelle Evans Gears Up for Her Wedding with Fittings and Family Fun in N.Y.C.

Jenelle Evans is having a blast — and making it a family affair — as her wedding to fiancé David Eason approaches.

On Sunday, the Teen Mom 2 star shared plenty of fun pictures of her blended brood living it up in New York City as they nailed down some final pre-nuptial preparations, including getting dresses for the bride and flower girl (who’s also Eason’s daughter) Maryssa.

The group included the couple, Maryssa and Evans’ son Jace, who has been spending lots of time with the reality star since she worked out a more favorable custody schedule with her mother, Barbara, earlier this summer. (Though it’s unclear whether it’s still the case, as Barbara told PEOPLE in July, that Jace’s grandmother isn’t invited to the wedding.)

When not checking off their list of chores for the big day, the Evans-Eason gang stopped by Central Park and took a pic in front of Cherry Hill Fountain.

“F.A.M.I.L.Y,” Evans captioned the photo, in reference to their Friends-esque freeze-frame shot in front of the iconic fountain.

The family engaged in other classic tourist activities, including a nighttime rickshaw tour.

With the couple’s wedding just a month away, it seems the family caught some much-needed rest and relaxation as they spent the weekend in the Big Apple.