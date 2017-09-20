'Love Is in the Air': Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Goes Lacy & White to Kick Off Her Wedding Day Countdown

Jenelle Evans‘ wedding countdown is on!

This weekend, the Teen Mom 2 star will tie the knot with fiancé David Eason, for whom she has a special wedding gift. On Monday, Evans, 25, began the five-day countdown to her big day and shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek from her white and lacy photo shoot, which she hinted is Eason’s wedding present.

“Love is in the air. ❤️ the countdown is on…5 more days ! #EvansToEason 👰🏻 can’t wait to show @easondavid88 his wedding gift and thanks @celestecall for making this awesome shoot happen!!!!” Evans captured the post, which featured the reality star donning a white, lacy corset and long-sleeved white shirt.

Earlier this summer, Evans revealed her save the date in a sweet Instagram post of herself and Eason kissing on a fence that had “9-23-17” painted on it. “I’m ready to make my life forever with you. 👰🏻💋 #SaveTheDate,” she wrote.

Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Evans and Eason got engaged in February — “We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” the MTV star wrote alongside a photo of herself flashing a glittering ring and receiving a kiss from Eason — weeks after they welcomed their baby girl, Ensley Jolie Eason, in January.

WATCH: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Clip Shows Jenelle Evans & Fiancé David Adjusting To Life With Baby Number Three

Although Evans shares custody of her 7-year-old son, Jace, with her mother, Barbara Evans told PEOPLE in July that she has been left off the guest list for the ceremony.

“She’s been saying she’s having her wedding, running around with her family of friends, but you know what she says? ‘My mother Barbara is not invited,’ ” the 64-year-old said. “She’s not inviting me to her own wedding. It’s very painful.”

Barbara said the reality star has also opted not to invite her older siblings, Ashleigh and Colin.

“I’m just hurt with Jenelle …. She just excludes us out of her life,” claimed Barbara, who said she last spoke to Jenelle in preparation for Jace’s 8th birthday party. “Jenelle is Jenelle. She’s all about Jenelle.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.