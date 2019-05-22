Jenelle Evans Storms Out of Teen Mom 2 Reunion After Nessa Diab Slams Her for Colin Kaepernick Diss

Jenelle Evans walked out of Monday’s Teen Mom 2 reunion in tears after being confronted by host Nessa Diab over the reality star’s negative comments about her boyfriend Colin Kaepernick.

Tension sparked between the women when Evans, 27, explained her issues with costar Amber Portwood came to a boiling point when Portwood, 29, called her husband David Eason abusive.

That’s when Diab, 38, explained Evans did the same to her.

“You posed hateful comments on social media about my family. My man, Colin Kaepernick,” Nessa stated.

Evans quickly denied she ever said anything nasty about Kaepernick, 31, forcing Diab to share her comments with the audience.

Back in September, Evans expressed disappointment in Nike on Facebook after the brand revealed Kaepernick was the face of their “Just Do It” campaign.

Kaepernick, who has been a Nike athlete since 2011, made headlines in August 2016 when he declined to stand for the anthem when it was played before games. Instead of standing, he kneeled to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

In response to Nike’s announcement, Evans wrote “‘Let’s choose the most disrespected guy in the NFL for our promos. Let’s add a slogan about sacrificing, everyone will love it,'” Evans wrote mocking Nike. “Let’s choose the man that kneels at our flag,’ YOU’RE WRONG.”

“I will not be buying Nike anymore. Chris Kyle’s wife wrote a huge letter about how she feels and I couldn’t agree more. HER husband actually DID sacrifice A LOT. Nike should change their ‘motto’ immediately. Nike needs a new PR person pronto.”

Evans also used the ad to show her support for President Donald Trump. “Donald J. Trump unemployment rate is so low, even Colin Kaepernick found a job! MERICA!”

Addressing those comments on the reunion, Diab told the reality star, “Please understand something — my man uses his platform to peacefully protest systemic oppression in this country. Specifically, police brutality against black people.”

“Men, women and children are dying — wrongfully dying,” Nessa explained to Evans after her Facebook appeared on a screen for the audience to see.

“And people who are doing this are not being held accountable. That is the issue. It has nothing to do with military men, military women, OK? Because they fought for our constitution to peacefully protest. All of us. I would have appreciated if you had contacted me. I would’ve been more than happy, Jenelle, to have a healthy conversation.”

Before fleeing the stage, Evans claimed to not know anything about Kaepernick.

“I’m done with this bulls—,” Evans said as she stormed off crying. “This is about my storyline and you want to bring up your issues. You want to bring up Teen Mom to bring up your issues.”

A rep for Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Evans was recently fired from the hit docu-series after her Eason allegedly shot and killed her beloved dog for biting their 2-year-old daughter Ensley in the face.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” Evans told Us Weekly of the firing. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

“This is a new chapter for me and my family,” she added. “I will continue to try what’s best for me and my family.”

The reality star said that while her marriage hit a rough spot immediately following the incident, they are now working to mend their relationship.

“David has been here for me since the news broke, he told me to not worry about it and to stay positive,” she said. “I’m keeping busy and staying focused on my kids and my animals and my business endeavors which have been planned for months. I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward.”

On May 8, Evans issued a statement through her management team.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward,” Evans’ management and representative team tell PEOPLE in a statement. “She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family.”

Last week, Evans confirmed that her sons are not currently living with her after the incident with her dog.

Evans is mom to Jace, 9 (whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis) and Kaiser, 4 (whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith).