Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Lashes Out at Ex Amid Custody Fight Over Son: 'You Don't Care'

Jenelle Evans is lashing out at an unnamed ex amid a custody battle with former fiancé Nathan Griffith.

In July, Griffith, 30, filed a motion to ask for full custody of Kaiser, 4, after a Teen Mom 2 episode showed Evans, 26, pulling out a gun during a drive with Jace, 8, her son with ex Andrew Lewis.

“If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you call him to see how he’s been lately?” Evans tweeted on Friday. “Oh yeah, you don’t care. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Silly me, I forgot.”

She then got in another dig: “Oh wait, you’ve never called him. 😂 That would be giving you credit you don’t deserve.”

She later tweeted, “It’s annoying when you try to live your life and you’ve got these pests talking to the media. #GetALife 😑.”

In addition to Jace and Kaiser, Evans has a third child — daughter Ensley, 1 — with husband David Eason. Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 for posting homophobic tweets.

In Evans’ road rage incident, she whipped out a gun when another driver allegedly tailgated her and followed him to his house. The driver, Robert Robinson, Jr., said to TMZ that he was also armed but did not use his gun because Jace was in the car. Neither driver was charged in connection with the incident.

In the motion for full custody, which asks that Evans get secondary custody in the form of visitation, Griffith wrote that Eason is a “violent person who is a danger to the minor child”; Evans and Eason “have drug dependency and substance abuse issues”; and “the minor child in question, as well as another of the plaintiff’s children, did test positive for THC at birth.” (Evans has previously admitted to testing positive for THC, the chemical found in cannabis, after giving birth to daughter Ensley last year, though she said her daughter did not test positive.)

Griffith claimed in the motion that Evans has entered “rehab two to three times but has never completed treatment” and that she has been arrested more than 20 times.

Griffith was arrested in February for a traffic violation, E! News and Radar Online reported.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Evans told E! at the time. “It’s sad that Kaiser was there this weekend and a witness to all of this. Hopefully, Nathan doesn’t continue to make the same mistakes and set a better example for his son.”

Griffith told TMZ in July, “Overall, I provide a stable and peaceful environment, and even footage shows where I’m constantly trying to take Kaiser out of a hostile situation. I am afraid that if she carries a loaded weapon inside a vehicle and she keeps it that accessible without a lock on it — it’s very dangerous to be around children.”