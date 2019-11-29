Jenelle Evans 'Thankful' for Her 'Amazing Kids' After Split from Estranged Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans is focusing on her little ones this holiday season.

On Thursday, the former Teen Mom 2 star wished her followers a happy Thanksgiving on Twitter amid her split from estranged husband David Eason.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself,” wrote the reality star, who is mom to son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, 2, with Eason.

The holiday comes after Evans, 27, obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason earlier this month.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she said in documents obtained by E! News.

The order gives temporary custody to Evans, and “mandates that David will have no contact with Jenelle or the children and will not post about Jenelle on social media or the internet,” the outlet reported. (Eason did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.)

Evans announced her plans to separate from Eason last month. In an Oct. 31 Instagram post, she said she and her children moved out of the house she shared with Eason in North Carolina.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she said. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

Earlier this year, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May after he shot and killed their family dog for biting 2-year-old Ensley in the face. Two months later, Evans regained custody.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”