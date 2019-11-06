Jenelle Evans Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Husband David Eason After Split: Report

Less than a week after announcing her split from David Eason, Jenelle Evans has obtained a temporary restraining order against her husband.

In documents obtained by E! News, Evans, 27, claimed that she was fearful for the safety of herself and her children, son Kaiser, 5 — whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith — and Ensley, 2, whom she shares with Eason, 31.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she said in the documents, which were filed on November 4, E! News reported Tuesday.

The order gives temporary custody to Evans, and “mandates that David will have no contact with Jenelle or the children and will not post about Jenelle on social media or the internet,” according to the outlet.

Both Eason and a rep for Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Evans accused Eason of verbal and physical abuse and reportedly alleged 11 separate incidents from throughout the past two years, including killing her dog Nugget earlier this year.

Eason confirmed that he killed the dog in September.

Counted among the alleged verbal abuse, Evans said that on February 17, 2019, Eason said to her, “You can die for all I care. You’re a piece of s—. Biggest piece of s— I’ve ever seen.”

Image zoom Jenelle Evans, David Eason Nancy Rivera/GC Images; Brian Ach/Getty Images

RELATED: Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans’ Estranged Husband David Eason Calls Her ‘Stupid’ After Split

Evans said that Eason then allegedly locked her son Kaiser in a running car.

“While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser,” she wrote according to E! News.

In a separate incident last month Evans said Eason texted her stating, “My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this.”

“Given his actions and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him,” Evans wrote in the filing, E! News reported. “For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls, or on the internet.”

RELATED: Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans Splits from Husband David Eason: ‘The Kids and I Have Moved Away’

Earlier on Tuesday, Eason claimed that his dog had been stolen, TMZ reported. According to a 911 call obtained by Radar Online, Eason said that he believed his Anatolian Shepherd had been taken from his property in North Carolina.

“Both the dogs were right in the front yard. I just had to hook my truck up to the trailer, do a few things before I could leave. I was going to feed the dogs. When I went to get the dog food, well after I got it, I started calling the dogs,” he reportedly said in the 911 call.

Image zoom David Eason's dogs YouTube

“They were down the driveway,” he continued. “Then I heard a car come down the road and stop. My driveway is really long so I couldn’t really see but I heard a car stop and I heard the dogs bark a couple of times. Then one dog came running back and the other dog has been gone ever since. I didn’t see the car.”

One day prior, in a now-deleted post, Eason wrote on Facebook that he could not get in contact with Evans.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenelle Evans Says She’s ‘Not Fired’ From ‘Teen Mom 2’ Despite Network’s Claim

“So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley. I have no option but to file a missing person’s report,” he wrote, according to Radar.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on either his missing dog or whether or not he filed a missing person’s report.

Earlier this week, Eason called Evans “stupid” in an Instagram comment responding to a fan who wrote, “so glad Jenelle got smart!” on one of his posts.

The dig came just days after Evans announced that she and the kids moved out of the house in North Carolina.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” Evans said in an Instagram post October 31. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she said. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”