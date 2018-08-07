Jenelle Evans Says She Can’t Leave Teen Mom Despite Threats Because She’s ‘Locked In’ to Contract

Jenelle Evans won’t be moving on from Teen Mom 2 just yet — despite her threats to leave in the wake of her husband’s firing from the MTV reality show.

The mother of three, 26, told fans on Sunday that she would still be making appearances on the series that brought her fame, even though she is “butting heads” with producers.

“Have lots of offers from many different people, but you have to turn them down when you’re locked in a contract. #Annoying,” she tweeted.

It’s not the first time Evans has spoken out about other employment opportunities that have allegedly come her way. In an episode that aired July 30, she told producers, “I have people offering me stuff for Netflix and Amazon right f—ing now.”

“I will go do my own thing and I will get out of my contract,” she said. “Best believe — mark my f—ing words, I’m not doing it. I’ll go do my own thing.”

On Monday, Evans also retweeted the news that she won’t be at the season 8 reunion taping, and would instead be filming her own separate segment.

The North Carolina native has had an explosive season on the show, making headlines for a July episode in which she pulled out her gun in a road rage incident while her 8-year-old son was in the passenger seat.

Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith has since filed for full legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son Kaiser, alleging — among other things — that Evans and Eason “have have drug dependency and substance abuse issues” and that Eason is a “violent person who is a danger to the minor child.”

She has since responded to his filing on Twitter, writing, “If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you call him to see how he’s been lately? Oh yeah, you don’t care. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Silly me, I forgot.”

Meanwhile, Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February after he allegedly posted a series of homophobic tweets in which he referred to gay and transgender people as “abominations.”

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

His wife has remained supportive of him, even slamming MTV for hiring Bristol Palin after what Evans claims was, “all her homophobic and racist remarks.”

“I will ALWAYS stand by my husband’s opinion,” wrote Evans on Twitter. “#BestBelieve #StandUpForYourself.”

She issued a statement to TMZ defending Eason too, claiming he “didn’t understand how [sic] offensive people would get or how Twitter even works.”

“Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made.”