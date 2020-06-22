Teen Mom 2 Alum Jenelle Evans Seen with Husband David Eason After His Arrest on Assault Charges

Earlier this month, Jenelle Evans said that it's "time for me to move on from this relationship"

Jenelle Evans was spotted out with her husband David Eason following his arrest earlier this month.

On Thursday, Evans, 28, and Eason, 31, were seen walking their dog at a park in North Carolina.

The couple was captured being affectionate, with Eason wrapping his arm around Evans' waist as the former Teen Mom 2 star leaned in for the embrace.

The outing comes after Evans expressed a desire to move on from her marriage again a little over a month after they reconciled following a prior split. On June 13, Evans shared a statement on Facebook letting her fans know that "I'M SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS!" and included a link to an article revealing that Eason was arrested on July 12 on charges of assault. Eason reportedly has a court date for July 6.

"I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!" wrote Evans, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie Eason with Eason.

"I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond," she told Celebernation, adding that it's "time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere. I'm shaking and saddened by this."

Image zoom Jenelle Evans and David Eason Getty Images

According to multiple reports, Eason was arrested in North Carolina on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats following an argument with Evans and two of her friends.

The fight broke out after Evans brought two of her male friends to her family home to pick up some of her things and Eason accused one of the men of taking his keys to his truck, according to The Sun. The newspaper reported that Eason, who was released from Columbus County Jail on an unsecured bond, allegedly struck the man with a gun causing injuries to his back and neck.

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Evans announced that she and Eason were giving their marriage another try in March — nearly five months after they split following two years of marriage.

Last year was a bit of a rollercoaster for the pair, including an incident in which Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting their daughter on the face. Following the scandal, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May. Two months later, Evans regained custody.