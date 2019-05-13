Jenelle Evans‘ sons are not living with the former Teen Mom 2 star after her husband David Eason allegedly killed her dog.

Nearly two weeks after Evans’ dog died, both of her sons have reportedly been removed from her home. The 27-year-old is mom to Jace, 9 (whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis) and Kaiser, 4 (whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith).

According to TMZ, North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services has ordered that Jace cannot return to the MTV personality’s home for the time being. Although Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, has primary custody of Jace, CPS is not allowing Evans to have her visitation rights as a result of Eason allegedly killing her canine until CPS completes its investigation.

TMZ also reported that Kaiser was taken out of Evans’ home on Friday and is currently living with Griffith and his paternal grandmother.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Evans said, “During this difficult time, I’m focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back.”

PEOPLE is out to North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services for comment.

On May 1, Evans confirmed the death of her dog, Nugget, saying she is “speechless” and “so sorry.”

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote on Instagram. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

Along with the message, Evans posted a photo of the dog sitting on her lap.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s department, Griffith called the police on April 30 to request a welfare check on his son Kaiser.

“The male caller referenced making sure his son was safe because his ex-fiancée’s husband shot a dog in front of him,” the public information officer told PEOPLE.

The police checked on the 4-year-old and determined he was safe. Because the call only requested the welfare check, they did not further investigate the claim that Eason shot a dog, the PIO said.

Eason allegedly shot the dog after it bit their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in the face. He did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Eason, who who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, previously posted a video of Nugget becoming aggressive toward Ensley as she tried to hug the dog. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on his daughter’s face.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Shortly after, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.

Evans starred on the MTV series since its debut in 2011.

Following her firing, Evans has been focused on her marriage and family.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward,” Evans’ management and representative team told PEOPLE in a statement. “She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family.”