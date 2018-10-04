Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans' Son Kaiser, 4, Undergoes Surgery to Remove Adenoids

Jenelle Evans‘ son is recovering after undergoing surgery to help fix his hearing.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 26, shared on Thursday that 4-year-old Kaiser’s ability to hear has suffered, requiring ear tubes surgery.

“My poor bubba! After many many doctors appointments and tests… Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little,” Evans captured a series of photos posted on Instagram of her son in the hospital.

“Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him! Prayers please for a speedy recovery, thanks! 😢💞” she continued.

She added the hashtags: “#MommasBoy #FirstSurgery #EarTubesSurgery #Adnoidectomy.”

Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Adenoidectomy is the “removal of the adenoid” and “is performed by an ears, nose, and throat surgeon in the operating room under general anesthesia. … Although the adenoid is in the back of the nose, it is removed through the mouth and there are no visible scars following surgery,” according to the Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota.

Evans shares Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, who is seeking full custody and filed a motion to modify custody on July 24, a clerk for the Columbus County Court in North Carolina confirmed to PEOPLE. He filed one day after Teen Mom 2 aired footage of an April incident in which Evans pulled a gun on another driver for allegedly tailgating her on the highway while her 8-year-old son Jace — her child with ex Andrew Lewis — was in the car.

In the motion, Griffith alleges that Evans’ current husband David Eason is a “violent person who is a danger to the minor child.”

Griffith also alleges that both Evans and Eason “have have drug dependency and substance abuse issues,” claiming that “the minor child in question, as well as another of the plaintiff’s children, did test positive for THC at birth.” (Evans has previously admitted to testing positive for THC, the chemical found in cannabis, after giving birth to daughter Ensley last year, though she said her daughter did not test positive.)

The motion alleged that Evans “has been rehab two to three times but has never completed treatment” and “is frequently in criminal trouble, being arrested in excess of 20 times.”

Griffith is seeking full legal and physical custody of Kaiser, with Evans getting secondary custody in the form of visitation.

Eason and Evans, who share daughter Ensley, did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.