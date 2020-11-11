"He's been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works," the former Teen Mom 2 star wrote

Jenelle Evans Asks for Prayers as She Reveals Her Son Kaiser, 6, Has an 'Infected Abscess in His Groin'

Jenelle Evans is asking her fans to keep her 6-year-old son Kaiser in their prayers after he was diagnosed with an "infected abscess in his groin."

The former Teen Mom 2 star, 28, opened up about her child's condition in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing alongside a photo of her son at the hospital, "Please keep Bubba in your thoughts and prayers!"

In the shot, Evans — wearing a face mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — poses with Kaiser, who can be seen smiling as he enjoys an orange popsicle.

"He has an infected abscess in his groin that is infecting his lymph nodes," Evans said of her son. "He's been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works. ☹️❤️ #GetWellSoon #PrayersPlease."

In the comments section, Evans revealed that "Kaiser's been to the doctor for a month now."

"This is the reason why he's already on his 3rd antibiotic," she wrote in response to one follower, adding in another, "This is the first time I’m mentioning it to all of you.. but this problem has been watched for a while now."

Evans' post comes weeks after news that she and Kaiser's father, ex Nathan Griffith, had reached a resolution in their long-fought custody battle.

The mom will have primary custody, while Griffith will have his son every other weekend, according to TMZ. Griffith's mother will be allowed to babysit while the boy is visiting his father, and Kaiser will stay with his grandmother every fifth weekend, the outlet reported.

The exes also reportedly worked out a holiday schedule, which includes alternating Thanksgiving and splitting Christmas.

While both parents share legal custody, Griffith must keep Kaiser within two hours from Evans during visitations, according to TMZ. Evans and Griffith were reportedly ordered to refrain from talking negatively about each other in front of their son.