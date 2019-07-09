Jenelle Evans’ Son Graduates Pre-School After Custody Drama: 'You're So Perfect'

Jenelle Evans‘ son, Kaiser, is heading to kindergarten.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, shared a celebratory Instagram photo on Tuesday of 5-year-old Kaiser — whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith — giving a thumbs-up after graduating pre-school.

In the photo, Evans kneels down beside Kaiser, who is dressed in his all-blue graduation attire with a big smile on his face.

“You’re so perfect. 🥰🎓 #PreKGraduation #BigBoy#MommasBoy,” the mom of two captioned the cute photo.

The exciting time for Evans comes after a whirlwind year for her family. In October, Kaiser received ear tubes surgery after his hearing was suffering.

Kaiser, who was 4 at the time, underwent Adenoidectomy, which is the “removal of the adenoid” and “is performed by an ears, nose, and throat surgeon in the operating room under general anesthesia,” according to the Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota.

RELATED: Jenelle Evans Says She’s ‘Ecstatic to Regain Custody’ of Her Children: ‘Crying in Tears of Joy’

In May, Evans temporarily lost custody of her children after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in the face. Over a month later, the reality star confirmed to PEOPLE she had regained custody of Kaiser and Ensley.

“Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent,” Evans told PEOPLE in a statement.

According to TMZ, Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, still maintains custody of her 9-year-old son Jace (with ex Andrew Lewis).

On the day Evans confirmed her children were back in her arms, she tweeted, “Crying in tears of joy” alongside three crying face emojis.

Image zoom Jenelle Evans with son Kaiser and daughter Ensley Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Image zoom David Eason with Kaiser and Ensley DJenelle Evans/Instagram

RELATED: David Eason Accuses Jenelle Evans’ Mom of Locking Daughter, 2, in Bedroom amid Custody Battle

During the custody battle, Evans — who was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May — and Eason reunited with the children at Kaiser’s 5th birthday party.