Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Seen with Estranged Husband David Eason in Nashville Months After Split

Jenelle Evans spent time with her estranged husband David Eason in Nashville over the weekend, fueling speculation that they are back together.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, the former Teen Mom 2 stars were spotted Saturday night at Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen & Rooftop Bar. According to the outlet, they also grabbed some barbecue at Famous Dave’s BBQ in Hermitage, Tennessee, on Friday.

A rep for Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Evans, 28, announced her plans to separate from Eason last fall. In an Oct. 31 Instagram post, she said she and her children had moved out of the house she shared with Eason in North Carolina.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she said. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

The split came five months after Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children after he shot and killed their family dog for biting their 3-year-old daughter Ensley in the face. Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May in the wake of the scandal, and she recently confirmed that her contract with MTV will officially end this April. (The network had already fired Eason in February 2018 over an alleged homophobic rant on Twitter.)

Two months later, Evans regained custody. (The reality star is also mom to son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith.)

In November, Evans obtained a temporary restraining order against Eason, stating in documents obtained by E! News that she was “scared for my life and my children’s well-being” because of Eason’s “recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons.”

The order gave temporary custody to Evans and reportedly mandated that Eason would “have no contact with Jenelle or the children and will not post about Jenelle on social media or the internet.”

According to TMZ, Evans dropped the restraining order last month.

On Monday, Evans updated fans on her new life in Nashville, writing in a blog post on her website that “a lot has changed” since their move in October.

“The kids are in a new environment, Jace is still living in North Carolina, and we are still trying to get settled in,” she wrote. “I thought the heart of Nashville was the only busy area and the rest was ‘just country.’ Wow, was I completely wrong! Everywhere you drive there’s a little town, and I was just getting started. It was very important for me to find somewhere with good schools and safe for the kids.”

Evans said the kids “seem to be adjusting well since moving here.”

“Sometimes I feel like it is very important in life to relax and get away from toxic situations to clear your head and figure out life,” she wrote. “I think this was the healthiest decision I’ve ever made whether it was worth it or not. This time has given me a lot to put into perspective about my family and living my life.”