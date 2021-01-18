Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace Is Living with Her as Her Mom Barbara Addresses Custody Situation

According to the former Teen Mom 2 star's mother Barbara, she still has full custody of her grandson

Jenelle Evans recently shared an update on her eldest child, 11-year-old Jace.

In a TikTok video posted over the weekend, the former Teen Mom 2 star, 29, said she now has custody of her son with ex Andrew Lewis, and that he lives with her "full-time."

"My kids are happy, they're healthy, that's all that f---ing matters," said the reality star, who is also mom to son Kaiser, 6, with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, 3, with husband David Eason.

But according to Jenelle's mom Barbara, she still has full custody of her first grandson. Barbara, who was granted custody of Jace years ago, told TMZ on Sunday that after seeing Jenelle's TikTok, she called her daughter, who clarified that she "misspoke." Barbara added that Jace has been going back and forth between her house and Jenelle's during the pandemic, spending three or four days with his mom at a time.

In a YouTube video posted on Sunday following her mom's remarks, Jenelle reiterated that her son has been living with her, noting that he gave her permission to discuss the situation on her channel. ("Yes, Jace knows that I'm posting this, and we discussed it," she said. "And he said, 'That's fine if you tell people that. Just please don't go in detail.' And I respect that.")

According to Jenelle, the updated living situation came about because her son's behavior "wasn't the best at my mom's house."

"We gave him many, many, many chances, and told him he better behave, and my mom just — she was fed up," Jenelle said. "And she called me and she said, 'Yeah, that's it, he's misbehaving again. I don't know how he's going to do his schoolwork and pass if he keeps it up.'"

"The next steps will be having to go get the court papers changed, which can easily be done, and my mom's completely okay with it," she added.

Later in the video, Jenelle addressed her and her mom's conflicting stances on the matter, insisting that the two share "split custody" of Jace.

"I answered some questions on TikTok saying that, you know, I had Jace full-time and that was all that matters and I have custody of him. Now that I said that, before I even uploaded this YouTube video, everyone is ... posting about it," she said. "So let me explain this. Me and my mom have split custody until we go to court and change the paperwork. But right now, Jace is living full-time with me. And this is because of his behavior, and my mom can't handle it anymore."

