Jenelle Evans says that while she hasn’t technically been fired from Teen Mom 2, she’s unclear about where she stands with MTV.

“My relationship with MTV right now — we just left it on a civil note. And, you know, apparently I’m still in an open contract, I hear,” Evans, 27, told PEOPLE Now.

“I hear that, you know, I’m not fired,” she said as she sat down with PEOPLE Now alongside husband David Eason this week. “So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know. Things have been very hush-hush.”

When asked if she would consider rejoining the show, Evans said: “Maybe.”

“But I would have to, I’ve been working with them for so long, just the editing is not good,” she said, explaining that she feels like only negative parts of her life are portrayed on screen for “ratings.”

“It’s just never been good,” she added.

MTV declined to comment on Evans’ remarks but issued a previous statement saying that they would not be taping episodes that included either Eason or Evans.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement said. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Despite a turbulent few months, including Eason killing their family dog and a custody battle for her children, Evans also said that she feels like her marriage to Eason is “stronger than ever.”

“I mean, especially because of the [child protective services] thing that happened. We had to be so strong during that,” she said. “It was so hard to just hear accusations as a parent that aren’t true.”

In July, she regained custody of her children, saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time that she was “ecstatic” to have her kids back with her.

“Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent,” she said at the time.

