Jenelle Evans is getting emotional while addressing her road rage incident.

Weeks after Teen Mom 2 audiences watched Evans pull out her gun after another driver allegedly tailgated her and cut her off on the highway — with her 8-year-old son Jace in the passenger seat — the MTV star is opening up about the terrifying moment.

“Ever since then I’ve been having PTSD, I’ve been having nightmares,” Evans, 26, tells Dr. Drew in a sneak peek of an upcoming interview.

“When the incident happened, I didn’t even leave my house for the first, like, two weeks,” she shares.

After watching the footage back, Drew questions whether the mother of three — she is also mom to son Kaiser, 3, and daughter Ensley, 19 months — worried that she was “going to traumatize Jace more by following” the other driver off the road.

“I didn’t think about it at the time. All I thought about was that he almost hurt my son. He almost knocked my son out,” she alleges. “And that’s what pissed me off.”

MTV

In a Teen Mom 2 episode last month, Evans grew furious as the driver of a white pickup truck slammed his brakes after he allegedly cut her off, causing her and son Jace to dive forward as she slammed on her brakes to avoid a collision.

“Are you f—— kidding me, dude? Oh my God. Give me your phone,” Evans told Jace. She dialed 911 and told police that she “almost veered out of the road” after the other driver abruptly slowed.

In a black screen, MTV explained the driver turned off the highway, with Evans choosing to follow him.

As she followed the white truck driver to his home, she unbuckled her seat belt, leaned forward and pulled out a small handgun as Jace watched.

“If he tries to get out and hurt you, I can get out this nerf gun and whip him,” Jace told his mother.

When she called her husband David Eason to explain the situation, he asked where she was, to which she replied, “Now I’m in front of his house,” as she appeared to take photos of the man’s home and vehicle.

“I got three cameras in my car, they got the whole thing,” she yelled at the driver. “I just called the law on you, you were tailgating me, you dumba—.”

As she backed her car, she unintentionally backed into the man’s mailbox, causing him to yell at her, although what he specifically said was not audible.

The incident escalated as the driver got back into his car and began to block Evans’ car from leaving.

“Dude, he just hit my car! Babe, he just hit my f—— car!” she yelled at Eason, who was still on speakerphone as she attempted to drive off.

“Dude, leave me alone!” she said as she pulled out her firearm. (While MTV cameras did not show Evans brandishing the handgun, they did show a black screen reading, “At this point, Jenelle pulled out her firearm.”)

Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

WATCH: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Pulls Out a Gun with Son Jace in the Car During Road Rage Incident

She escaped as she raced back to the main road, telling Eason that the other driver was following her.

Also in the sneak peek, viewers watch Evans deny to her mother, Barbara Evans, that she pulled a gun after Jace told his grandmother what he saw. “No, I didn’t, Jace. Why are you telling [her] I pulled a gun out on him? I did not do that,” she says.

The incident took place in April, with Evans telling police the other driver had raced “in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70-something miles an hour. This guy is trying his hardest for me not to be behind him anymore. He is literally going crazy, swerving in and out of lanes.”

Evans claimed that the man’s erratic behavior made her “slam on the brakes so hard that my phone went flying” that her son “almost got whiplash and almost hit the dash.”

The man involved in the incident, however, alleged that Evans left out some information. In the notes from the 911 call listed in a report obtained by PEOPLE via the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the male driver alleged the reality star “followed him to his house,” “hit his [truck], ran over his mailbox, and pulled a gun on him.” He told authorities that he “wants her stopped and charged.”

Neither driver was charged in connection with the incident.