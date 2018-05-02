Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Allegedly Pulled Gun in Road Rage Incident While Driving with Her Son

Jenelle Evans got into an intense altercation with another driver on the road in Bolivia, North Carolina, last week.

According to audio of a 911 call obtained by PEOPLE, the 26-year-old Teen Mom 2 star called cops on April 26 to report a male driver tailgating her while her son Jace, 8, was in the car.

“He was tailgating me the whole way, I had my son in the car because my son was at therapy,” she said. “He’s been tailgating me the whole time in traffic. Would not stop. Then he races in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70-something miles an hour. This guy is trying his hardest for me not to be behind him anymore. He is literally going crazy, swerving in and out of lanes.”

Evans claimed that the man’s erratic behavior made her “slam on the brakes so hard that my phone went flying” that her son “almost got whiplash and almost hit the dash.”

Jenelle Evans Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The man involved in the incident, however, alleged that Evans left out some information. In the notes from the 911 call listed in a report obtained by PEOPLE via the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the male driver alleged the reality star was “driving blocking traffic” and he “tried to pass her on the inside like everyone else and she flipped out.”

The driver alleges Evans “followed him to his house,” “hit his [truck], ran over his mailbox, and pulled a gun on him.” He told authorities that he “wants her stopped and charged.”

Neither driver has been charged in connection with the incident, and a rep for Evans did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment. RadarOnline was the first to report the news.

The mother of three — to Jace, son Kaiser, 3, and daughter Ensley, 15 months — has come under fire for sharing photos and videos of herself with guns on social media, including when husband David Eason shared a clip of Evans holding and aiming a rifle the same day as the Florida high school shooting in February that killed 17.

Evans didn’t back down, even posting a photo of her son Kaiser with a toy gun captioned “#CountryLiving” shortly after.

Eason was fired by MTV in February after allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets, as well as a tweet in defense of allowing those with concealed carry permits to bring guns onto school property. (“It only makes sense to protect our kids the proper way… the only way we know how,” he wrote.)