Jenelle Evans Fired from Teen Mom 2 After Her Husband David Eason Allegedly Killed Their Dog

Jenelle Evans‘ Teen Mom 2 days have come to an end.

PEOPLE has confirmed that MTV has cut ties with Evans, 27, after her husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed Evans’ beloved dog after it bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley in the face.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.

PEOPLE is out to Evans for comment.

Us Weekly first reported the news.

Last week, Eason posted a video of the dog, Nugget, becoming aggressive toward their daughter Ensley as she tried to hug him. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on the toddler’s face.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, has since deleted that Instagram account.

He has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Evans confirmed Nugget’s death one day later, sharing a photo of the French Bulldog sitting on her lap.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday,” she wrote. “I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless.”

At the time, a source told PEOPLE on that Evans had not spoken to Eason since the incident occurred.

“David shot the dog after it came after Ensley,” the source said. “Jenelle has all the kids with her and is not talking to David right now. She’s very upset and is taking time to figure out what she wants to do.”

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017. The reality star is also mom to 8-year-old son Jace and 4-year-old son Kaiser, from previous relationships.

In a statement on Sunday, Evans’ Teen Mom 2 costar Kailyn Lowry said she was “disgusted and appalled” by Eason’s actions.

“I have refrained from commenting on the disturbing situation involving David Eason and Jenelle Evans while I wrapped my head around the murder of Nugget,” Lowry, 27, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “To say I am disgusted and appalled over David’s actions doesn’t begin to touch on my true feelings.”

“Being the owner of dogs myself, I am heartbroken and sickened by what happened to Nugget,” she continued. “I hope that Jenelle and her children are safe and take the necessary steps to get the help that is clearly needed.”