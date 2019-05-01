Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans 'Not Talking' to Husband David Eason After He Shot Family Dog: Source

Jenelle Evans is taking some time for herself after husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed her beloved dog.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Teen Mom 2 star has not spoken to Eason since the incident occurred earlier this week.

“David shot the dog after it came after Ensley,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Jenelle has all the kids with her and is not talking to David right now. She’s very upset and is taking time to figure out what she wants to do.”

Eason allegedly shot the dog after it bit their 2-year-old daughter in the face. He did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Tuesday, Eason posted a video of the dog, Nugget, becoming aggressive toward Ensley as she tried to hug him. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on his daughter’s face.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans confirmed Nugget’s death Wednesday, sharing a photo of the French Bulldog sitting on her lap and writing that she is “speechless” and “so sorry.”

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote on Instagram. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

News of the shooting became public after Evan’s ex-Nathan Griffith called the police on April 30 to request a welfare check on his son Kaiser.

“The male caller referenced making sure his son was safe because his ex-fiancée’s husband shot a dog in front of him,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE.

The police checked on the 4-year-old and determined he was safe. Because the call only requested the welfare check, they did not further investigate the claim that Eason shot a dog, the PIO said.

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017. The reality star is also mom to 8-year-old son Jace and 4-year-old son Kaiser, from previous relationships.

Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.