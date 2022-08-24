Jenelle Evans Won't Return to 'Teen Mom' but Sends 'Nothing but Great Vibes to the Girls'

Jenelle Evans is done with Teen Mom ... for now.

The MTV star isn't immediately planning a return for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter or any other installments of the motherhood reality series. Evans confirmed her departure due to contract negotiations in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices, based on the terms," she said. "It would have not aligned with my current opportunities. No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, [and] nothing but great vibes to the girls."

Evans' manager August Keen tells PEOPLE the door is still open for Evans to reunite with MTV sometime in the future.

"There may or may not be more discussions to this," he says. "As of right now, we're definitely not doing the show. They need to come to us with a much better offer."

While Evans, 30, hasn't confirmed any future projects just yet, she teased a return to television — away from Teen Mom — on her Instagram Story Wednesday. When a fan asked Evans "what network" had ordered a solo show starring Evans, she responded: "Can't give details away but you will find out soon."

jenelle evans/instagram

Keen confirmed the still-unannounced show to PEOPLE, saying, "she has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now."

Keen also confirmed Evans' family will be involved. "It does revolve around her family, but other characters will be included," he said. "Every single person in her family, and extended family is going to be a part of it. But it's not going to be like a Teen Mom series."

Evans, 29, first appeared on MTV's 16 & Pregnant when she was a high school senior. She welcomed son Jace Vahn Evans with then-boyfriend Andrew Lewis in 2009, and the pair split in 2011.

Evans continued to appear on MTV's Teen Mom 2, and the show often focused on Evans leaving Jace under the care of her mother, Barbara, as she went out to party. Barbara would eventually take legal custody of Jace. Throughout her five seasons of the show, viewers saw Evans enter rehab, start new relationships, have an abortion and make plans for future parenthood.

In 2014, she welcomed son Kaiser Griffith with now-ex fiancé Nathan Griffith.

Evans is currently married to David Eason. Since their marriage in 2017, they've welcomed daughter Ensley Eason.

Though her relationship with Eason wasn't initially featured on Teen Mom 2, Eason's arrest on assault charges in 2020 forced the pair into the spotlight. Evans shared the aftermath on social media, saying she and her children were safe. At the time, she told Celebernation it was "time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere. I'm shaking and saddened by this."

Eason and Evans reunited shortly after and have remained married. Thought their relationship has been subject to criticism by fans, Keen said the couple is in a healthy place.

"She's very happy. Her marriage is stable," he said. "They are, I think in every way, pretty healthy right now as a family."