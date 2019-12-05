Jenelle Evans is focusing on herself after parting ways with husband David Eason.

In a series of tweets this week, the Teen Mom alumna, 27, denied that she is dating anyone in the wake of her split.

“Y’all need to chill. I’m not dating anyone,” Evans tweeted Monday.

On Wednesday, she “once again” told her followers that she isn’t romantically involved with someone new, tweeting, “no I’m not dating anyone.”

Although the mother of three’s life has largely been broadcast on the MTV reality series, she admitted that she’s over people asking about her love life.

“I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with,” she replied to a Twitter user. “No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.”



Evans and Eason, who share 2-year-old daughter Ensley, tied the knot in September 2017. But after two years of marriage, Evans announced her decision to file for divorce from Eason on Oct. 31.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

While she didn’t specify the reason for the split, she said she has moved out of the house she shared with Eason.

Image zoom Jenelle Evans and David Eason

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” continued Evans, who is also mom to son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith and 10-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

She continued: “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and my kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The breakup came after a difficult summer for the former couple.

Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May after he shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley in the face. Two months later, Evans regained custody.

Days after she shared news of the split, Eason made his feelings known about the breakup — and his wife.

Eason, 31, clapped back at a fan who commended the former Teen Mom 2 star for leaving him on Instagram, calling his ex-wife “stupid.”

Image zoom David Eason and Jenelle Evans Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

He posted a throwback photo of his daughters Ensley and Maryssa, 12, from the weekend before.

“We had so much fun last weekend!” he wrote. “Maryssa wanted to get her ear cartilage pierced but I couldn’t find a place in town to do it under 14 years old. New pair of Van’s it is I guess.”

And it didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments section of the post with remarks on the downfall of his relationship.

“So glad Jenelle got smart!” an Instagram user wrote.

“Nope, she’s still stupid,” he responded.

Eason also seemingly shaded Evans in a series of Instagram Stories, according to E! News. In one post, he reportedly shared a screenshot of a 2018 story about Evans’ alleged road rage incident.

In September, the pair celebrated their second wedding anniversary.