Jenelle Evans and Her Mom Barbara Argue Outside Courthouse Amid Teen Mom 2 Star's Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, were seen arguing outside of a North Carolina courthouse on Tuesday.

The former Teen Mom 2 star and her husband, David Eason, had appeared earlier in the day to give judges updates on their couple’s counseling and parenting classes.

Jenelle, 27, and Barbara can be heard discussing her custody case in a tense exchange, in a video shot by TMZ. When reached by PEOPLE for comment, Jenelle’s rep said that she is attending counseling and anger management classes three times a week and added that she will return to court for “followups” on June 25, 26 and 27.

“She’s stressed out, but focusing on getting her kids back,” her rep continued. “She’s doing the best she can do.”

“I’m right here outside of the courthouse, I’m giving my daughter a hug. If you have a problem with it … then go get an officer. Because obviously she’s not scared,” Jenelle tells her mom in the video as she holds her 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

“I need to get her lunch,” Barbara responds, saying they were limited on time. Barbara currently has custody of Ensley and Jenelle’ 9-year-old son Jace, whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis. Jenelle is also mom to son Kaiser, 4, whom she shares with ex, Nathan Griffith. Kaiser is currently in Griffith’s custody.

Jenelle and Barbara continue to have a back-and-forth in the parking lot as they walk to Barbara’s car.

“She blocked my number,” Jenelle tells the cameras, referencing her mom. She also complains to her mother about Child Protective Services not answering her phone calls or visits to their office, adding that she happened to come upon Barbara and Ensley on her visit to the courthouse to discuss “concerns.”

Jenelle Evans and mother Barbara

“We’re not doing visitation today,” Jenelle admits, adding that “the new judge is kind of pissed off” at Barbara.

A judge temporarily ruled Jenelle and Eason will not gain back custody of Jenelle’s children. The ruling came after Eason allegedly shot and killed their dog, Nugget.

“Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first,” Barbara previously told E! News.

Jenelle Evans' children

The couple are working with the court as they try to regain custody of the children.

“At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court,” Jenelle’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement last week. “We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

North Carolina Columbus County CPS removed Jace and Kaiser from Jenelle and Eason’s home in May, nearly two weeks after the incident with Eason and the dog, TMZ reported.

Griffith called for a welfare check on Kaiser on April 30, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s department.

David Eason, Jenelle Evans

“The male caller referenced making sure his son was safe because his ex-fiancée’s husband shot a dog in front of him,” the public informations officer told PEOPLE at the time. The police determined that Kaiser was safe, but did not further investigate into the the claim that Eason shot the dog at the time because the call only requested a welfare check.

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, allegedly shot Nugget after the dog bit Ensley’s face. He posted video of the dog becoming aggressive, as well as a photo of a scratch on Ensley, writing, “Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

He did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

MTV subsequently announced that Jenelle would no longer appear on the reality series.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a spokesperson for the network told PEOPLE at the time. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”