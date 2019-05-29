Jenelle Evans has reportedly lost custody of her three children for the time being after her husband David Eason allegedly shot and killed her dog.

On Tuesday, E! News reported that a judge temporarily ruled that the former Teen Mom 2 star and Eason will not regain custody of her kids.

The 27-year-old is mom to sons Jace, 9 (whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis) and Kaiser, 4 (whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith). She also shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason.

“Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first,” Evans’ mother Barbara Evans, who currently has custody of Ensley and Jace, told E! News.

Multiple people testified against the couple, including Griffith, throughout four days in court, according to TMZ. The judge ultimately made the ruling after they determined that there were issues with Evans and Eason that put the children at risk, TMZ reports.

Currently, Eason’s daughter Maryssa is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Evans’ rep said, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”

“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” Evans’ rep continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

Earlier this month, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2, which came after Eason allegedly murdered her dog, Nugget. On May 1, Evans confirmed her dog’s death, saying on Instagram that she was “speechless” and “so sorry.”

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s department, Griffith called the police on April 30 to request a welfare check on his son Kaiser. “The male caller referenced making sure his son was safe because his ex-fiancée’s husband shot a dog in front of him,” the public information officer told PEOPLE.

The police checked on the 4-year-old and determined he was safe. Because the call only requested the welfare check, they did not further investigate the claim that Eason shot a dog, the PIO said.

Eason allegedly shot the dog after it bit Ensley in the face. He did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, previously posted a video of Nugget becoming aggressive toward Ensley as she tried to hug the dog. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on his daughter’s face.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Weeks after her dog’s death, Evans’ sons were removed from her North Carolina home.

TMZ reported that North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services ordered that Jace cannot return to the MTV personality’s home for the time being. Although Evans’ mother, Barbara, has primary custody of Jace, CPS was not allowing Evans to have her visitation rights as a result of Eason allegedly killing her canine until CPS completes its investigation.

TMZ also reported that Kaiser was taken out of Evans’ home and was living with Griffith and his paternal grandmother.

“During this difficult time, I’m focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back,” the former Teen Mom 2 star said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services did not respond to multiple requests for comment by PEOPLE.

“Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining this matter,” Evans told Us Weekly. She alleged that “Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother [Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris] with no notice or call to me,” and claimed that “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

The reality star told the outlet that as it stands, the “current custody order is still in place” with Griffith. “Nathan is to have supervised visits and only supervised by Doris,” she said, noting Griffith’s mother. “Surprisingly, me and Nathan have been getting along, so I’m willing to maybe let his visits be unsupervised. Me and Nathan have been in contact during all of this. He doesn’t want Kaiser taken from me.”