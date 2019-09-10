Ex-Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Celebrates Launch of JE Cosmetics Brow Kit

Image zoom Jenelle Evans Nancy Rivera / Splash

Jenelle Evans is growing her cosmetics line.

The former Teen Mom 2 star celebrated the launch of her new JE Cosmetics Eyebrow Kit in New York City on Monday night and told PEOPLE it all started when she struggled to find a kit with everything she needed to build her brows.

“I had to go get different supplies,” Evans, 27, explained to PEOPLE. “I had to go get the tweezers, I had to go get the eyebrow pencil, the powder, and all of that. I was like no one has everything I need in one kit and I figured, you know, I’m just gonna put it all together.”

And that’s exactly what she did, telling PEOPLE that the design process behind the kit was her favorite part of the process.

Image zoom Jenelle Evans and David Eason Nancy Rivera / Splash

“I don’t like that a lot of celebrities lately they just take products and are slapping their names on it, coming out way too quick with it,” she explained. “So I wanted to really work on this product, really work on the formula and we finally tested out so many and came out with the best eyebrow pencil ever.”

She also revealed that husband David Eason had a role in the final product and actually helped draw up the design of the kit, which comes with powder, a pencil, tweezers, scissors and more.

The reality star, who shared that she sometimes suffers from acne, hopes to continue expanding her cosmetics line by creating the perfect concealer as well and tells PEOPLE that her products are made for everyone.

“It’s designed for the younger crowd, older crowd, boys, girls, whoever gets their eyebrows done and don’t want to run around to get 20 different products to put it together themselves,” Evans says of her brow kit.

While at the New York City Launch party, she was supported by Eason, 31, who appeared with Evans on People Now ahead of the makeup event and confirmed that he had killed Evans’ dog, Nugget.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason explained, referencing 2-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie.

“This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again,” said Eason. “If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

He continued: “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

“I mean, I loved that dog,” Eason said, fighting back tears. “I still think about her every day. It’s really hard for me. A lot of people put me down for it, they hate me for it, but like I said it was not something I wanted to do.”

Evans then said she had hoped the incident wouldn’t have gotten out to the public as it was a “private family issue that happened within our household,” but that one of her friends had told her 5-year-old son Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, who called the authorities.

She told PEOPLE that she has since forgiven Eason and that they are working to heal their marriage.

“I have [forgiven him], and we went to co-parenting counseling sessions — it’s kind of like a marriage session in one,” she said. “And he’s also taken anger management classes; he took six classes, completed the whole course. So I mean, he did do things to try to better himself. We’ve been working out really well ever since. We got over it.”