Jenelle Evans Shares Photos of Kids on First Day of School After Regaining Custody

Summer may not be over, but school is back in session for two of Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s kids.

On Thursday, Evans, 27, shared a gallery of photos of her 5-year-old son Kaiser and 11-year-old daughter Maryssa as the two kids posed at their Riegelwood, North Carolina home for their first days of kindergarten and 7th grade.

“#FirstDayOfSchool 📚🎉💗” the Teen Mom 2 alum captioned the Instagram post. “These kiddos are getting so big, so fast! #BittersweetMoments #Motivated #SchoolDays.”

Both Kaiser, whom Evans shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and Maryssa, whom Eason shares with ex Whitney Johnson Rich, smiled bright for the pics. Each wore their school uniforms and held a first day of school chalkboard sign.

On Kaiser’s sign, the 5-year-old noted that he wanted to be a police officer when he grows up while Maryssa put veterinarian on hers.

Later, Evans uploaded shots of her and Eason with Kaiser in his classroom.

“At his new desk like a #BigBoy in #Kindergarten,” Eason wrote. “But he’s still #MommasBoy 👦🏼💋.”

It was a sweet moment for Evans and Eason, who are also parents to daughter Ensley, 2, and son and Jace, 9, whom Evans shares with ex Andrew Lewis.

The couple had temporarily lost custody of the children in May after Eason, 31, allegedly shot and killed their French Bulldog, Nugget, for biting Ensley in the face. They regained custody of Ensley and Kaiser on July 3. Evans’s mother, Barbara, still maintains custody of Jace and Maryssa, is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” Evans told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Image zoom David Eason and Jenelle Evans Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Eason and Evans lost custody of their children following the incident with their dog, Nugget, though it is still unclear exactly what happened to the pup.

Back in May, Evans filed an animal cruelty report claiming her husband shot and killed Nugget. However, investigations by police were unable to yield any physical evidence to back up Evans’ claims, meaning charges against Eason were never filed

Furthermore, police have alleged that Evans fabricated the story “for publicity” — a claim she denies.

“I feel very attacked and exploited for no reason,” Evans said in an interview with The Hollywood Gossip last Friday. “I never made a report against David in the first place. The cops called me and left me voicemail asking me to call them back about the ‘dog incident.’ … [I told them], ‘Yes, what you heard is true about my dog. This isn’t a publicity stunt and I’m not sure where my dog is or what happened to my dog but you would have to call David and ask. I was inside my house with my kids when David went outside with the dog.’ “

Speaking with TMZ Live that same day, Evans said that while she believes Eason shot their dog, she never told police that and has never asked Eason the question herself. “You’d have to ask David,” she said. “I still have not asked David to this day.”

“I assumed that was my dog being dead,” she added. “The dog isn’t here. I mean, I don’t know what happened. And she hasn’t been around since, so I don’t know.”

Both Evans and Eason are no longer on Teen Mom 2. MTV fired Eason last year over alleged homophobic tweets and Evans, who had starred on the reality series since it premiered in 2011, was fired in May in light of the headline-grabbing dog incident.

Meanwhile, since then, the couple have added two Anatolian Shepherds named Buddy and Junior to their home, according to a video Eason posted to YouTube on Sunday.

“They follow me everywhere I go,” Eason said in the clip. “And Jenelle, she’s out here, they’ll follow her everywhere she goes. Especially Junior, he follows Jenelle everywhere. He’s a sweet boy.”

“They are one of the most unique types of dog I have ever seen and have the best temperament and disposition of any dog I have ever owned,” he added of the pooches. “They are a livestock guardian breed and do not mind eating and sleeping with all our animals on The Land!”