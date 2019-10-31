Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Splits from Husband David Eason: 'The Kids and I Have Moved Away'

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have called it quits after two years of marriage.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced her decision to file for divorce from Eason on Instagram.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

While she didn’t specify the reason for the split, she said she has moved out of the house she shared with Eason.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she continued. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

She continued: “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and my kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

News of the split comes after a dififcult summer for the couple.

Earlier this year, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May after he shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, for biting 2-year-old daughter Ensley in the face. Two months later, Evans regained custody.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

On July 3, a judge in Evans’ custody trial case ruled that her 5-year-old son Kaiser — whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith — and Ensley would be returned to her, TMZ reported.

Kaiser’s father, Griffith, was ordered to return his son to Evans, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, still maintained custody of Jace, 10. (Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.) Eason’s other daughter, Maryssa, was, at the time, in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

Speaking with PEOPLE Now exclusively last month, Evans said that her marriage to Eason was “stronger than ever.”

“I mean, especially because of the [child protective services] thing that happened. We had to be so strong during that,” she said. “It was so hard to just hear accusations as a parent that aren’t true.”

As Evans reflected on the difficult two months that her children were separated from her and Eason, she began to cry.

“Having to go through that as a couple, sorry,” Evans told PEOPLE Now, tearing up. “Not being around your kids for two months for no reason and there was no evidence or anything against us. And that’s why it was ultimately dismissed.”

While the former MTV personality was apart from her kids, she said she was “at home every day, like, just crying.”

“My house is just so alive and my kids are there every day. And then to wake up and it’s so silent and it’s only me and him — and we usually cook breakfast every morning and they were gone,” she said.

During the PEOPLE Now interview, she also defended Eason, who confirmed for the first time that he killed Nugget and explained his reasoning for doing so.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason said, referencing Ensley.

“This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again,” he added. “If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

Coming to Eason’s defense, Evans later said: “David has grown up in the country lifestyle — he hunts, he fishes. The way he was raised is really different than a lot of other places. We understand that people ares scared of the whole gun thing, [but] they just don’t understand it from David’s perspective.”

And this wasn’t the first controversy the couple faced during their marriage. In October 2018, Evans denied Eason had abused her days after she made a tearful call to 911 in which she alleged her husband assaulted her.

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017.

Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.