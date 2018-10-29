Jenelle Evans Seemingly Defends Husband David Eason After He Poses in a Confederate Flag

David Eason, the husband of Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans, faced backlash on Saturday when he posted a photograph of himself draped in the Confederate flag.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land,” Eason wrote, tagging Evans in the photo. “Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks @rednecknation #RHEC.”

In the picture, Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February for allegedly posting homophobic tweets, closed his eyes and flashed a smile in a camo jacket and sweatpants. The flag rested on his head and wrapped around his shoulders.

Evans appeared to stand by Eason through her Instagram story. On Sunday, she reposted a video of a man saying, “Really, guys? This is what I have to wake up to? Really? ‘I don’t support your last post.’ Well, good. ‘These are not good people.’ Well, good. ‘That man is a racist.’ Uh huh. ‘That girl, that girl.’ “

“Thanks @ryanupchurch,” she added, encouraging her followers to watch the full video.

“That’s fine if you don’t like ’em. I’m not about to go digging to try to find dirt about them because they’re on a popular TV show,” the man continued in the rest of the video, which Eason liked.

On Sunday, Evans and Eason, who share 1½-year-old Ensley Jolie, shared snapshots of their family enjoying fall activities on a farm. Evans also has sons Jace and Kaiser from previous relationships.

Eason’s post comes days after Evans denied that her husband had abused her, despite her call to police earlier in October reporting that he had allegedly hurt her.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans claimed in a 911 call obtained by TMZ. “He pinned me down on the ground, I’m sorry, in the yard. And I think I heard my f—— collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

“He’s been drinking and I think that he got violent because he was drinking,” Evans claimed. “I’m recovering from a surgery … on Monday.”

But on Thursday, Evans said in a YouTube video that she was “completely fine.”

“I know everyone’s concerned about me, and I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she okay? How are the kids? Blah blah blah,’” she said in the video. “Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

“We have never been happier, thanks for asking!” Eason captioned a selfie with his wife and daughter on Oct. 20.