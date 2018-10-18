Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Hospitalized After Police Are Called to Her Home

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was hospitalized over the weekend, PEOPLE confirms.

The chief of 911 operations for Columbus County, North Carolina, tells PEOPLE that two police officers responded to a 911 call placed from the home of Evans and her husband David Eason on Oct. 13.

The call was placed by a female just before 10 p.m. and was “called in as an assault,” the chief says.

An ambulance was also requested but later canceled, the chief says: “The female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead.”

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE that no incident report was taken.

A rep for Evans tells PEOPLE that the MTV star “had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property.”

“Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire,” the rep adds.

MTV did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, which was the first to report the news, Evans was not filming when the incident occurred.

