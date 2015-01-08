Teen Mom Cast Member Jenelle Evans Is Engaged

From teen mom to blushing bride – Jenelle Evans is getting ready to tie the knot!

The Teen Mom 2 cast member is engaged to Nathan Griffith, PEOPLE confirms.

Evans, 23, told MTV News the former Marine popped the question in St. Thomas this week, opting for an old-fashioned proposal at a “fancy restaurant” with family.

“[He] just tapped his glass, stood up in front of the whole restaurant, and made this big speech,” she said. “How he loves me, he wants to be with me for the rest of his life. And he’s really happy. And then he got down on one knee and proposed in front of everyone.”

Fortunately, she said yes.

“I was completely shocked,” she told MTV. “I think I had an idea he would probably propose to me here, but I didn’t know when during the week he was gonna do it. And I didn’t know what was gonna happen or anything. So it was like expected, but unexpected.”

Evans, who welcomed a son, Kaiser, with Griffin last June and also has a 4-year-old son, Jace, from a previous relationship, shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram Tuesday.

“Oh man! someone’s engaged,” she captured the shot of the sparker.

Evans told MTV she initially went ring-shopping with Griffith, but “then he went looking for four months, because he was so indecisive.”

“He showed everyone the ring,” she added. “But he would never let me see it.”

The couple is currently basking in their engagement glow, but don’t expect any wedding plans to be set just yet.

“We’re just gonna celebrate for the next few days, stress-free,” she told MTV.