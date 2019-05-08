Jenelle Evans Is 'Focusing on Family' After Being Fired from Teen Mom 2

Jenelle Evans is doing her best to stay positive after being fired from Teen Mom 2.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward,” Evans’ management and representative team tell PEOPLE in a statement. “She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family.”

Evans starred on the MTV series since its debut in 2011.

On Tuesday afternoon, MTV confirmed that it had cut ties with the 27-year-old mother of three after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed her beloved dog after it bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley in the face.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.

Last week, Eason posted a video of the dog, Nugget, becoming aggressive toward their daughter Ensley as she tried to hug him. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on the toddler’s face.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, has since deleted that Instagram account.

He has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Evans confirmed Nugget’s death one day later, sharing a photo of the French Bulldog sitting on her lap.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday,” she wrote. “I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless.”

At the time, a source told PEOPLE on that Evans had not spoken to Eason since the incident occurred.

“David shot the dog after it came after Ensley,” the source said. “Jenelle has all the kids with her and is not talking to David right now. She’s very upset and is taking time to figure out what she wants to do.”

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017. The reality star is also mom to 8-year-old son Jace and 4-year-old son Kaiser, from previous relationships.