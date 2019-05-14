Jenelle Evans is speaking out after her sons were removed from her North Carolina home.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, mother of three Evans, 27, confirmed that her sons are not currently living with her after her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed her dog.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“During this difficult time, I’m focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back,” said the former Teen Mom 2 star.

The 27-year-old is mom to Jace, 9 (whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis) and Kaiser, 4 (whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith). She also shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason.

Earlier Monday, TMZ reported that North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services ordered that Jace cannot return to the MTV personality’s home for the time being. Although Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, has primary custody of Jace, CPS is not allowing Evans to have her visitation rights as a result of Eason allegedly killing her canine until CPS completes its investigation.

TMZ also reported that Kaiser was taken out of Evans’ home on Friday and is currently living with Griffith and his paternal grandmother.

North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services did not respond to PEOPLE’s previous request for comment.

“Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining this matter,” Evans told Us Weekly on Monday. She alleged that “Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother [Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris] with no notice or call to me,” and claimed that “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

PEOPLE is out to North Carolina Columbus County Child Protective Services for comment.

The reality star told the outlet that as it stands, the “current custody order is still in place” with Griffith. “Nathan is to have supervised visits and only supervised by Doris,” she said, noting Griffith’s mother. “Surprisingly, me and Nathan have been getting along, so I’m willing to maybe let his visits be unsupervised. Me and Nathan have been in contact during all of this. He doesn’t want Kaiser taken from me.”

She also alleged to the outlet that Kaiser was “removed … without my consent” and that her mother, Barbara, is “keeping Jace from me, nobody else.”

“I only had Ensley with me for Mother’s Day this year,” she told Us.

Last week, Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2. She starred on the MTV series since its debut in 2011.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.

Her firing came weeks after Eason allegedly murdered her dog, Nugget.

On May 1, Evans confirmed her dog’s death, saying she is “speechless” and “so sorry.”

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote on Instagram. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

Along with the message, Evans posted a photo of the dog sitting on her lap.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s department, Griffith called the police on April 30 to request a welfare check on his son Kaiser.

“The male caller referenced making sure his son was safe because his ex-fiancée’s husband shot a dog in front of him,” the public information officer told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Inside Fired Teen Mom Star David Eason’s Scandals, from Homophobic Tweets to Confederate Flags

The police checked on the 4-year-old and determined he was safe. Because the call only requested the welfare check, they did not further investigate the claim that Eason shot a dog, the PIO said.

Eason allegedly shot the dog after it bit Ensley in the face. He did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Eason, who who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, previously posted a video of Nugget becoming aggressive toward Ensley as she tried to hug the dog. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on his daughter’s face.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Bruce Glikas/Getty

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

In addition to getting her children back, Evans is also focused on repairing her marriage.

“Jenelle is focusing on her kids and family right now,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “She’s back home with David and they are working to repair their marriage.”

And to help heal their marriage, the couple will soon begin marriage counseling.

“My relationship with David now is still in a healing process, of course,” Evans told Us. “We are going to start going to marriage counseling because he feels as if we both need it. I completely agree. Not considering divorce unless he refuses counseling with me.”