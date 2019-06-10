Ex-Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Shares Video of Husband and Kids Playing amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans is focusing on the positive as she fights to regain custody of her children.

Evans, 27, posted a video of herself spending time with her children and husband David Eason to her YouTube channel over the weekend.

The 21-minute video, presumably taken weeks ago, shows the family playing with new pet chicks and chickens on their farm.

“Our very first time getting baby chicks and chickens!!!” Evans wrote of the video. “We wanted to try out a wide variety and share our family experience with all of you!”

Evans’ son Kaiser, 4, (with ex Nathan Griffith)and 2-year-old daughter Ensley (with Eason) appear in the clip, holding and petting the chickens. Eason’s daughter Maryssa is also seen helping the family build their new chicken coop.

The 27-year-old is also mom to son Jace, 9, with ex Andrew Lewis.

“The kids absolutely loved everything about raising these tiny chicks,” Evans continued. “While we tackle trying to figure out farm life, we learn a lot along the way. We love to share helpful information with all of you as we learn.”

The video post comes just weeks after Evans and Eason lost custody of her children. In May, a judge temporarily ruled that the couple will not regain custody of the kids after Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog.

Multiple people testified against the couple, including Griffith, throughout four days in court, according to TMZ. The judge ultimately determined that there were issues with Evans and Eason that put the children at risk, TMZ reported.

Currently, Eason’s daughter Maryssa is in the custody of her mother Whitney Johnson, according to E! News.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Evans’ rep said, “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court.”

“We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children,” Evans’ rep continued. “We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 by MTV in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets, previously posted a video of the dog becoming aggressive toward Ensley. He also shared a photo showing a scratch mark on his daughter’s face.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 shortly after the incident.