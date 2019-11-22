Jenelle Evans' Ex Nathan Griffith Speaks About 'Healthy' Co-Parenting Relationship Amid Her Divorce

Image zoom Nathan Griffith, Jenelle Evans Nathan Griffith/Twitter; Bruce Glikas/Getty

Jenelle Evans might be in the midst of a divorce with estranged husband David Eason, but her relationship with her ex, Nathan Griffith, is “healthy.”

Griffith, a personal trainer, opened up on Twitter on Thursday about how he and Evans are getting along — and Evans replied, thanking him for his recent help with their 5-year-old son, Kaiser.

“It’s sad how bitter people deflect negative attention to cover up their own insecurities,” Griffith wrote in one tweet. “Hoping to justify their actions by the finding comfort in the approval of others.”

In another tweet, he added: “I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with. Thank you @a_lynn423 for being so understanding.”

Evans responded by writing, “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”

As documented on Teen Mom 2, Evans and Griffith had a volatile relationship from 2013 to 2015, and were briefly engaged before calling it quits.

Griffith is now in a relationship with Ashley Lanhardt, and had custody of their 5-year-old son Kaiser over the summer when Evans lost custody of her kids after Eason shot and killed their French Bulldog, Nugget. Evans and Eason regained custody of their two-year-old daughter Ensley and Kaiser on July 3.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” Evans said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Evans is also mom to 10-year-old son Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and Eason is father to 11-year-old daughter Maryssa.

Now, Evans is in the middle of divorcing Eason, whom she obtained a temporary restraining order against earlier this month.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” Evans said in documents obtained by E! News.

The order gives temporary custody to Evans, and “mandates that David will have no contact with Jenelle or the children and will not post about Jenelle on social media or the internet,” the outlet reported.

Evans announced that she and her children moved out of the house with Eason in North Carolina.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” Evans said in an Instagram posted on October 31.

“I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old,” she said. “And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she continued. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”