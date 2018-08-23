Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans’ Ex Kieffer Delp Pleads Guilty to Meth Lab Charges: Report

Kieffer Delp, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, has reportedly accepted a plea deal after facing felony charges.

He will serve 18 to 36 months state correctional institution, according to Us Weekly. The office of the the Allegheny County district attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Delp, 28, was arrested Jan. 10 when police discovered a meth lab in his basement apartment in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. The investigation began because police “had been getting complaints that there was a meth lab at [the] location,” McKees Rocks Police Chief Rick Deliman told local paper the Tribune-Review. “We … determined that there was in fact one, and subsequently executed a search warrant on that residence.”

Inside, officers found lithium, lighter fluid, propane, empty pseudo-ephedrine packaging, ammonium nitrate, glass smoking pipes, tourniquets, cooking tins and hypodermic needles, according to an affidavit obtained by the Post-Gazette.

According to Us Weekly, the official charges included operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver, possession of substances for methamphetamine, waste in manufacture of methamphetamine and possession and prohibited acts. Delp has served time since January, which will be included in his required sentence.

Delp was a regular on the first four seasons of the MTV show because of his on-again-off-again relationship with Evans, 26. At about 19 years old, Evans left her home in North Carolina to move to New Jersey with Delp. In her memoir, she revealed that she blacked out on heroin and marijuana when they were dating.

In September 2017, Evans married David Eason, who was recently barred by MTV from appearing on the show after allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets. Evans has three children: Ensley Jolie Eason, 1, Kaiser Orion Griffith, and Jace Vahn Evans, 9.