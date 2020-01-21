Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested on Drug and Larceny Charges

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ ex-husband Courtland Rogers was arrested Saturday in North Carolina on drug and larceny charges, according to records from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Rogers, 34, was booked at the sheriff’s office on one count of felony larceny, one count of felony probation violation and one count of felony possession of a schedule I drug, which could include substances like heroin, LSA, marijuana or ecstasy.

The records also show that Rogers is facing a misdemeanor for possession of a schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia. He is still in jail on a $20,000 bond.

Rogers’ next court date is set for Tuesday, the records show.

This is not the first time that Rogers, who was married to the reality star from 2012-2014, has been arrested.

In August 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that Rogers was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Leland, North Carolina. He was booked into the Brunswick County Jail for one misdemeanor assault charge, one count of communicating threats and one count of interfering with an an emergency communication.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Rogers’ arrest at the time. According to the outlet, his bail had been set at $100,000 and his court date was set for Sept. 26.

In the arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, the court magistrate reportedly found probable cause to believe Rogers attacked a woman named Lindsey Frazier. He reportedly slapped her, dragged her by the hair and pulled her hair out. The magistrate also reportedly says that Frazier credibly alleged Rogers had threatened her and her family’s lives, and threw her phone against a wall to prevent her from calling 911.

The status of that case remains unclear.

Rogers has one son, Camryn Kruze Rogers, 21 months, with girlfriend Lindsey Renee. The couple announced in October 2017 that they were expecting a baby boy together. In January 2018, In Touch reported that the couple had gotten married.

My boy !!! Finally !!! Camryn Kruze Rogers 3/30/2018 @ 6:16pm pic.twitter.com/ZNMDB7IrPD — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) March 30, 2018

In her memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, Evans, 28, opened up about her failed marriage to Rogers. At 20 years old, Evans learned she was pregnant with his baby but decided to have an abortion.

“I know people judge me harshly for my choice,” she wrote. “If you are hoping for a long, detailed description of what I was going through at the time of my decision, I hate to disappoint you. I have talked about it enough. I did what was best for my body at that time, and I have moved on from it.”

Her divorce from Rogers was finalized prior to the birth of son Kaiser, 5, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. At the time, she said on Teen Mom 2: “I’m excited that we got this done before my baby’s born and I’m just happy that my last name is Evans again and not Rogers.”

Evans recently split from husband David Eason, with whom she shares daughter Ensley Jolie, 2. She also shares son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis.