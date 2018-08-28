Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans' Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Woman

Jenelle Evans‘ ex-husband Courtland Rogers was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman, PEOPLE confirms.

Rogers, who was married to the Teen Mom 2 star from 2012-2014, was arrested on Sunday at about 3:10 p.m. in Leland, North Carolina, according to a spokesperson for the Leland Police Department. According to the spokesperson, there had been an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was booked into the Brunswick County Jail for one misdemeanor assault charge, one count of communicating threats and one count of interfering with an an emergency communication.

Rogers’ court date has been set for Sept. 26.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Rogers’ arrest. According to the outlet, his bail has been set at $100,000.

In the arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, the court magistrate reportedly found probable cause to believe Rogers attacked a woman named Lindsey Frazier. He reportedly slapped her, dragged her by the hair and pulled her hair out. The magistrate also reportedly says that Frazier credibly alleged Rogers had threatened her and her family’s lives, and threw her phone against a wall to prevent her from calling 911.

Rogers’ arrest comes nearly five months after his son, Camryn Kruze Rogers, was born. He announced in October 2017 that he and girlfriend Lindsey Renee were expecting a baby boy together. In January, In Touch reported that the couple had gotten married.

“My boy !!! Finally !!! Camryn Kruze Rogers 3/30/2018 @ 6:16pm,” he captioned a photo of himself and Lindsey holding their baby boy following his birth.

“Camryn Kruze Rogers ~ March 30th 2018 ~ 6:16pm ~ born 8 pounds 6 ounces / 21 inches,” he wrote in another tweet. “my little Aries boy I am HAPPYFACE for real right now.”

“The HAPPIEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE,” he added. “I don’t wanna go to sleep I just want to stare into my sons eyes.”

In July, Rogers shared a smiling family photo.

In her memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, Evans opened up about her past relationships, including her failed marriage to Rogers.

By 20, Evans was married to Rogers and wrote that she learned she was pregnant with his baby but decided to have an abortion.

“I know people judge me harshly for my choice,” she wrote. “If you are hoping for a long, detailed description of what I was going through at the time of my decision, I hate to disappoint you. I have talked about it enough. I did what was best for my body at that time, and I have moved on from it.”

Her divorce from Rogers was finalized prior to the birth of son Kaiser, 4, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. At the time, she said on Teen Mom 2: “I’m excited that we got this done before my baby’s born and I’m just happy that my last name is Evans again and not Rogers.”

She is now married to David Eason, with whom she shares 19-month-old daughter Ensley Jolie. Evans also shares son Jace, 9, with ex Andrew Lewis.