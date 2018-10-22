Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and Husband Spend Time with Kids After Police Respond to Her 911 Call

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason are continuing to spend time together as a family, over a week after getting into an altercation, in which the Teen Mom 2 star alleged he physically assaulted her.

On Monday, Eason shared a series of photos from a family outing to a pumpkin patch in North Carolina. In one of the images, Evans, 26, smiles while holding up the camera, as the couple’s 1½-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie examines a large assortment of seasonal gourds. Evans’ son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, was also there.

Eason shared several other photos of their daughter as she struck a variety of adorable poses, including sitting on the top of a haystack.

Days earlier, the couple put on a united front as they posed outside with their daughter.

“We have never been happier, thanks for asking!” Eason captioned the family selfie, snapped near the water in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason with their daughter David Eason/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday that Evans had been hospitalized the previous weekend. The chief of 911 operations for Columbus County, North Carolina, said two police officers responded to a 911 call placed from the home of Evans and Eason on Oct. 13.

The call was placed by a female just before 10 p.m. and was “called in as an assault,” the chief said. An ambulance was also requested but later canceled, the chief said: “The female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead.”

A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE that no incident report was taken.

In audio from Evans’ 911 call, obtained by TMZ, the reality star claimed that her husband “pinned me down on the ground” and injured her collarbone.

“I can’t breathe,” she said. “My collarbone hurts so bad.”

Evans went on to tell E! News that the call was “a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.”

“Everything is great. … We are totally fine,” she said, adding that the couple is now “feeling fine” and “taking time off social media … time to focus on ourselves and our family.”