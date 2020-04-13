Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans and David Eason Spend Easter Together: 'Everyone Got Along'

Jenelle Evans and David Eason celebrated their first holiday since getting back together — and things couldn’t have gone any better.

The former Teen Mom 2 star shared several photos from the Easter celebration on Sunday, showing Eason, their children and Evans’ mom Barbara all spending the day together.

And after a turbulent year for the family, Evans said the holiday was drama-free.

“I cannot begin to say how happy I am that everyone got along today! If you’ve been following my story since I was 16, you would think this day would never come!” she wrote on Instagram. “Home-cooked meal by my mom, David having normal conversations with my mom, dyed some eggs with the kiddos, and hunted for more eggs. Today couldn’t have went any better. Here’s to new beginnings! 🐰💓 Again #HappyEaster”

Evans shares a 3-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason. She is also mom to sons Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith; Eason is dad to adolescent daughter Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

Last month, Evans revealed she reconciled with Eason after temporarily splitting for five months.

“Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we’re taking it slowly,” said Evans, who denied in February that they had rekindled their romance. “Yes, I know I came back to North Carolina. Yes, I’m living here permanently now.”

The couple split shortly after Eason shot and killing their family dog, Nugget, for biting Ensley in the face. Following the scandal, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children in May. (Two months later, Evans regained custody.)

Evans was also fired from Teen Mom 2 in May. MTV had already fired Eason in 2018 over an alleged homophobic rant on Twitter.

Evans said she was the one to reach out and extend the olive branch to her ex.

“I contacted David first and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and he contacted me back and he said, ‘For what?’ and I said, ‘I think we just ended things abruptly and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage. And he said, ‘okay,’ ” she said. “I told him, I said, ‘Things have got to change. We cannot be so unhappy. We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out and we can’t let the same thing keep happening or the same topic for an argument keep occurring.’ “